The Grand Marshal of the 33rd annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade is Patrick Raymond DeVine, 90, of Davenport. He is the father of 10 children, and has 27 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Devine graduated from St. Joseph High School, DeWitt, Iowa, and worked for J.I. Case. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953, and was stationed in Japan before being deployed to Korea.
In 1953, he married Marie Lawlor of Davenport. They were together for 51 years until Marie’s passing in 2004.
DeVine worked at Alcoa for 37 years. After losing a leg in a work-related accident, he moved to the “hot line.” He retired in 1993. He also served as the treasurer of United Steelworkers Local 105 for 19 years. He is a longtime member of St. Mary’s parish in Davenport, and has marched with the Peeters Clan in many Grand Parades.
“Dad was a guy who served his country during the Korean War, fell in love with and married a good Irish girl, and raised 10 kids who all look up to him and adore him,” son Paul DeVine said. “He often worked two jobs and seven-days-a-week to make ends meet and support his family. In the prime of his life he lost his leg but never complained about it, maintained a positive attitude and did not let his handicap stand in his way. He’s lived a beautiful life.”
“I have so many memories of my father,” said Jenni DeVine Lam. “One that stands out is how he would play 'Captain, May I' with my siblings and I after we returned home from Christmas Eve Mass. We would all play the classic game in the basement while my mother would be ‘doing the dishes’ upstairs. Dad was always the captain. Miraculously, Santa would arrive while we were distracted by the game.”
Lam said her father’s amputation above the left knee happened when her mother was in a different hospital giving birth to their sixth child. He wore his prosthetic leg to work and took it off when he got home. He used to call it “his wooden leg.”
“When I was 7 or 8, I would bring my friends over to look at the prosthetic leg that was lying on the floor,” Lam said. Inspired by the popular television shows, “The Bionic Man” and “The Bionic Woman,” she said, “I would tell my friends that this prosthetic leg was his bionic leg. I would make up stories about how fast he could run and jump on it.”
Kathy Koster said her dad always had a positive outlook on life and took a genuine interest in other people.
“I have always watched him at family and friend events and functions and always noticed that people are drawn to him,” Koster said. “Everyone enjoys talking and laughing with him.
“My dad has been affected by various situations in his life,” she said. “He will always say his faith in God has always been with him.”
DeVine’s children remember a home rich in love and that their father and mother made them the people they are today.