This year’s Irish Mother is Catherine Rose Koehne Craig, 73, of Bettendorf.
Craig was born in Alton, Illinois, at her grandparent’s home. She and her mother lived with her grandparents and uncle for two years as the U.S. Army shipped her father to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, a day before her birth. He was sent to France and England.
When her father returned from the Army, Craig said they moved to Godfrey, Illinois. She attended Alton schools and graduated from Alton High School 13th in a class of 435 students. She earned her bachelor of science in education from Western Illinois University, and did graduate work at Western Illinois University and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Craig was an art teacher in the Cambridge, Illinois, unit schools for grades 1-12, and later a librarian for the high school and elementary school. She moved to Davenport in 1971 and became the librarian for the former Palmer Junior College as well as a consultant to Palmer College of Chiropractic for the school’s library and media center growth and development program.
She married James Craig in 1973, and they had two children, Tamara and James Patrick. She has two grandchildren, Bryant and Payton, and a third expected this year.
Catherine and James, and their children are lifetime members of the St. Patrick Society.
She said her children were in the Mullane Irish Dancers, Tamara when she was 12-18 years-old and James Patrick when he was 7-14-years-old.
“I actually participated in two parent-child contests, one in the Quad-Cities, and one in Chicago,” Catherine Craig said. “I was better at sewing costumes and delivering them to dance classes on Sundays after church.”
In 1989, she said, the St. Patrick Society held a costume contest for children at the Col Ballroom.
“Tamara was 12 and Jimmy was 5 and they won with their homemade, by mom, costumes,” Craig said. “The prize was a cassette tape and a small gold plastic trophy.”
The family has been in several parades over the years.