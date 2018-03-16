Long-standing community events may instill the value of tradition in those involved, and the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade is no exception.
Saturday marks the Peeters family’s 31st procession in the parade’s 33-year history. Their heavily decorated float will carry dozens of friends and family members, with the exception of one man whose spirit is sure to accompany them on the ride. Their patriarch, Fred A. Peeters, led his family’s participation for three decades until his death in October.
“We’ll be missing him,” Tom Peeters, one of Fred’s seven children, said of his father, who was 94. “We’re doing it as a memorial for him, and hopefully we can keep it going.”
Saturday morning, tens of thousands of people are expected to flood the downtowns of Rock Island and Davenport for the festivities revolving around the annual 5K race and bi-state parade.
By the time the floats and marching groups hit 3rd Street in Davenport, “It sounds like you’re in a football stadium,” said Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society. The fun this year falls on the actual cultural and religious holiday of St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, the death date of Ireland's patron saint, Saint Patrick.
Gear up for the parade
The 33rd edition of the nation’s only bi-state parade of its kind will bring a sea of green to the downtowns.
The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and will then cross the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge into downtown Davenport before ending at the RiverCenter.
Keep your eyes peeled for the latest version of the “O’Peeters” float, which stretches 30 feet long and 12 feet wide and features a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.
For his parade debut in 1987, the late Fred Peeters commanded a horse and buggy across bridge with two of his grandchildren in tow. The equestrian enthusiast trained horses on his farm in Walcott, where the family refurbished their modernized platform this week.
The two-mile procession includes dozens of other floats, marching groups and costume-wearing families and characters. To secure a solid viewing spot, spectators are encouraged to arrive early.
Before the parade, a 10 a.m. Mass is scheduled at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Island. Patrick Raymond DeVine, a 90-year-old native of Clinton and longtime member of St. Mary’s, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. Cathy Craig of Pleasant Valley was crowned the Irish Mother of the Year. They will be introduced at the Gathering of the Clan Luncheon, set for 11 a.m. Friday at the RiverCenter.
Ahead of the parade, the River Bend Foodbank truck will collect monetary donations along the route to help feed the hungry in the Quad-City area.
Don’t forget about the Post-Parade Bash from 1-4 p.m. at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. St. Patrick Society members get in for free, and non-members will be charged $15 at the door. The party includes food, drinks, live Irish music, Irish dancers and the presentation of parade trophy winners.