Navigating traffic and parking Saturday in and around downtown Davenport is doable, but not easy.
Iowa-bound lanes on the Talbot Memorial Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXIII. Police will shuttle traffic between Rock Island and Davenport on the Illinois-bound lanes.
In the morning and early afternoon hours, various stretches of 3rd Street between North Division and LeClaire streets will be closed. Parking will be prohibited from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. along that section and also along 2nd Street between Ripley and Brady streets.
During the parade on 3rd Street, "It's unbelievable how thick (the crowd) gets," said Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society.
While temporary street closures during the race and parade may stymie access, parking will be available throughout the day in the city’s three garages:
• RiverCenter Parking Ramp, 102 E. 2nd St.
• Redstone Parking Ramp, 101 Main St.
• Parking Ramp, 331 W. 3rd St.
Looking to get around without a car this weekend? Citibus route detours will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Buses will stage in the parking lot at Davenport City Hall, 226 W. 4th St., until the parade ends. Party-goers also may use ride-hailing apps, Uber and Lyft, or taxi services.