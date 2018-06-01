It’s safe to say that 2018 will go down in history as one of the most terrific years for movies.
Of course, popular franchises continue to pack auditoriums. But this is a year of “little” movies, too. And “The Rider,” a selection at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, is one of them. Sundance celebrates independent voices, and this quiet film is one worth hearing.
This isn’t a star vehicle; you probably won’t recognize any of the performers. That’s becuase they are more or less playing themselves.
Director/screenwriter Chloé Zhao was learning to ride a horse when she met Brady Jandreau, a real-life cowboy who plays Brady Blackburn, a version of himself in what I hesitantly will call a docu-drama in this movie that nearly defies categorization.
We first see Brady, who lives in South Dakota, coping with a ghastly head injury he suffered during a rodeo. (He acts opposite his real-life family members Tim Jandreau, his dad, and Lilly Jandreau, his sister.)
Brady’s doctors have told him he must never ride again, and that he never will be able to compete in another rodeo. The rodeo and horses have been Brady’s entire life, and he simply cannot bear the thought of never competing or riding again. His physical recovery is more difficult than he anticipated. What is he going to do now that he seemingly has no purpose?
Brady tries to face up to a new normal without the cowboy life. He even takes his saddle to a pawn shop. He seeks comfort in his dear friend Lane Scott (played by the real-life rider who was injured in an accident) and the company of his friends.
Always, the idea to “cowboy up” and continue despite his injuries is either hanging in the awkward silences of conversation or spoken aloud. Many scenes focus simply on Brady’s face while he comes to grips with a life that must change or, quite possibly, end.
I have nothing against franchises. Superhero films are great fun and show no sign of slowing down. And the “Star Wars” saga most likely will continue for generations of film goers.
But audiences also deserve fresh, smart films like this one: Simply told stories about complex characters whose lives reflect reality. The tone of the movie reminds me a little of “The Wrestler” from a few years back.
For Zhao to have coaxed superlative performances from non-professionals is amazing in itself. Combined with her direction – from the beautiful landscapes to the rough interiors of the characters’ lives and her sympathetic eye on a lifestyle she obviously respects and understands – it creates a heart-wrenching masterpiece about the human condition.