Within a span of a few hours on Monday, Kevin Smith tweeted about the latest “Avengers” movie being “epic” and shared a link to his “Today” show appearance, his first interview since having a massive heart attack in February.
Two days later, he tweeted a sweet message about his 19th wedding anniversary.
That last point is where Smith starts when I answer the phone for our Wednesday morning interview, which had been confirmed about 12 hours prior.
At the time, Smith, the comedian, writer, director and podcaster likely most known for his 1994 movie “Clerks,” was in New York City with his “wife for life,” to attend the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of “All These Small Moments,” which their daughter appears in alongside Molly Ringwald.
After a casual “hello,” Smith shared their anniversary plans to “lay around and watch movies all day” along with, maybe, new episodes of “Homeland” and “Roseanne.”
And then he added this: "That kind of comfort is how you get to 19 years. Be with someone who is totally fine watching 'Homeland' all day.”
Smith, who will be at Codfish Hollow for two Q&A sessions on Saturday (the earlier show is sold-out), always has plenty to talk about.
“I love to talk; I talk constantly,” he said. “For someone who is chatty, I really have the perfect job.”
It’s me on the @TODAYshow, announcing that I’ve become a @WeightWatchers Ambassador! I feel like @Oprah or @djkhaled but in a hockey jersey! If you wanna follow my story as I try to lose 30 more pounds click here: https://t.co/PY1N6aPJAZ#wwambassador #wwfreestyle #weightwatchers https://t.co/AlRkeAFCGM— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 23, 2018
Part of his job, he said, involves knowing how to shift from talking about the silly, like defending his chosen “uniform” of a hockey jersey and backward baseball cap, to the serious, like how he almost died from a “widowmaker” heart attack two months ago.
Around 3 a.m. on Feb. 26, Smith tweeted a hospital gown selfie and wrote, “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”
In an interview Monday on NBC’s “Today,” Smith, 47, called the heart attack “the best thing that ever happened to me,” and recounted the operation, saying he was awake as doctors inserted a stent in his heart. To get through it, he talked a lot and sang “Whatever It Takes, the theme song to "Degrassi: The Next Generation.”
Watch @ThatKevinSmith's full interview with @savannahguthrie and @craigmelvin pic.twitter.com/j490aL4vu3— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 23, 2018
Why share all of those details?
“You know, it helps people to hear the whole story,” Smith told me. “I hear from so many people on social media that because of what I shared, it helped them. The more you can spread the story is a good thing.”
The New Jersey native said the heart attack was a “massive turning point for my health.” He has since started a plant-based diet and has lost 32 pounds so far.
His goal is to lose 50 pounds and he’ll chronicle that journey as a Weight Watchers ambassador, a title Smith shares with Oprah and DJ Khaled.
"I'm in pretty good company," Smith said.
Health has become a dominant conversation topic for Smith, whether he's pod-casting or touring with Jason Mewes, who plays the character Jay to Smith's Silent Bob.
His recent comedy sets tend to open with something like, "I'm alive to stand here and tell you that I didn't die. Now, on with the show."
But, the health talk doesn't often end there. At the upcoming Q&A sessions in Maquoketa, which Smith was curious how to pronounce, he expects both crowds to ask about the heart attack and what he learned from it.
“I assumed I was 10 years away from heart attack fears,” Smith, whose father died from a heart attack, said. “I would go the doctor and they would say, ‘You should do this or that.’”
This time, he took the advice.
“For 47 years, I got to eat whatever I wanted and look where it got me,” Smith said. “Everyone was about the balanced food pyramid. I was like, ‘But, this tastes better.’ I always enjoyed eating and watching TV. It was fun. That was my drug.”
"It's important to talk about, so I don't mind retelling the story," he said. "I know there are highs and lows to it and how to make people laugh and when to be serious and when to entertain and hopefully inform."
There's one comedy show that won't include material about Smith's new-found lifestyle.
A comedy special, called "Silent But Deadly," was filmed the night he had his heart attack and is due out on Showtime on May 11.
As for what Smith has learned from all of this?
Perhaps, a fresh viewpoint on life. Smith hinted at that in a lengthy Instagram post just a few hours after his heart operation.
"The point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight," Smith wrote near the end of the post. "And it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be. I don’t want my life to end. But if it ends, I can’t complain. It was such a gift."