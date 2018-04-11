There’s no sign outside the Rock Island Supper Club, located in the heart of downtown. Inside, the walls and floors are bare.
Right now, in fact, it doesn’t even look open for business. It doesn’t seem likely that this space will host its first-ever show on Saturday featuring featuring musical acts from around Iowa and the Quad-Cities.
But, that's just how the area’s DIY, or do-it-yourself, music scene operates.
A team of six Quad-City based 20-somethings are behind the new community-run nonprofit performance venue, which fits about 100 people, at 1611 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
The venue is throwing two soft opening shows this weekend, in part, to raise funds for rent and to fix up the space, which formerly housed the Brew & View, a one-screen theater that closed in 2005, as well as the District Theatre for a short-time in 2014.
“We’re not really business people; we’re artists and musicians that basically all have other jobs,” Alex Mahaffey, who will book many of the Supper Club’s shows, said. “The best way we know how to start things off and to make money is to have shows.”
As Eric Reader, executive director of the Downtown Rock Island Partnership, said of the group that signed the lease on April 1: “They’re ambitious.”
They also have, he said, “the passion and work ethic to pull this off.”
“Their idea for the place is something yours and my parents may be like, ‘What the heck is that?’” Reader said. “It’s kind of counter to what you think of a supper club. I don’t think there’s going to be any prime rib or Shirley Temples.”
Adding fuel to Rock Island
For Reader, though, it’s a welcome addition to Rock Island’s downtown core.
“It’s a great thing that is only going to grow,” Reader said. “Here in Rock Island, we have a variety of spaces like Circa ‘21 and RIBCO and Rozz-Tox each doing their own thing. This adds more fuel to that scene.”
“No matter what music you’re into, there’s a place to see it. It doesn’t have to fit in a box.”
In the Quad-Cities, DIY shows have traditionally happened with little or no budget and on-the-fly at “underground settings,” Mahaffey said, such as coffee shops, basements, living rooms or hole-in-the-wall bars. Most recently, Mahaffey and others booked acts at a Moline venue called The Island, but they stopped hosting shows there in late 2017.
For the DIY scene to have a dedicated venue in a “prime location,” Mahaffey said, is a bit like going above ground.
“It’s like the Island, but times 10,” Mahaffey said. "It's giving everything we're doing a proper home."
“The best part is the location,” Matt Ajishegiri, another Supper Club organizer, said. “When there’s a show happening here, and you pass by, you really can’t miss it.”
One day earlier this year, Mahaffey and his friend Maggie Pappas were walking past the vacant building and one of them said, “That could be cool place to see music.”
It turned out that the building is owned by the Paddock Group LLC, which has an office next door and Pappas’ father is a lawyer there.
“The next thing we knew, we were looking at the space and talking about what we could do there,” Pappas said. “It’s been a whirlwind.”
“I don’t want to say it’s completely different, but this concept is very unique to the community. There’s nothing cookie-cutter about it. It won’t have just one kind of music or one kind of art.”
A collaborative space
The Rock Island Supper Club is renting the space and, to help cover costs, has launched a fundraiser on Patreon, an online membership platform that allows creators to run their own subscription content service.
According to a post on Patreon, “Membership will be as simple as paying $10 for the first show you go to for the month, and the rest of the shows that month are free.”
“If there’s one word for this, it’s collaborative," Mahaffey said. "It’s a way of doing this that is legal, safe and legitimate. We’re all going to work together to make this a success.”
The venue will cater to local, regional and, in some cases, national bands that may not fit at other venues in the area.
“A lot of them are kind of experimental and up-and-coming,” Mahaffey said. “A lot of the times, it’s like, ‘Hey, come watch this strange band from halfway across the country and see what you think.'”
The venue will also, hopefully, support artists monetarily.
“We’re going to make enough money to keep the lights on," Mahaffey said. "Our real goal is to make money for artists so they can put gas in their car and go to the next place. The reality is that they need money to eat and pay for amplifiers.”
In addition to music, the Rock Island Supper Club will be open to educational workshops and dance or poetry performances, etc.
“We can make this space into whatever we want to accommodate the show,” Mahaffey said. “If it’s a spoken word performance, we’ll have some seating. If it’s a punk show, that probably won’t make sense.”
Really, the way they see it, this space could be “whatever the community wants.”
“It’s all about bringing the community together,”Ajishegiri said. “This is their place. This isn’t about us.”