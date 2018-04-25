Thursday, Apr. 26
Black Hawk College Jazz Band: 6-8 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Akropolis Reed Quintet: 7:30 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This will be the final artist in the 2017-2018 Visiting Artist Series presented by Quad-City Arts. $12 adults, $11 groups, $10 faculty/staff/alumni/senior citizens, $8 non SAU students, free for SAU students with current/valid student ID.
Friday, Apr. 27
Brown Bag Lunch: Akropolis Reed Quintet: noon to 12:45 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Part of the Quad-City Arts Visiting Artist series. Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert with free beverages provided. Free.
Akropolis Reed Quintet: 3 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Part of the Music at Butterworth series. Free.
Arbor Day Celebration: 5-6 p.m., Moline Garden Center, 3350 5th Ave. The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department will host this event featuring a tree giveaway, plant sales, free popcorn while supplies last and more.
Weekly Races: 6:30 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. This season points stock car races will feature races on the 1/4-mile track. $12 adults, $10 students/senior citizens, $5 for kids 7-12 years.
SPECTRA: jamie mortata and Gale Marie Thompson: 7 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The SPECTRA Reading series will return with this event to celebrate National Poetry Month featuring readings from acclaimed poets jamie mortara and Gale Marie Thompson as well as several Quad City-based writers, including poet Aubrey Barnes. There will be an open mic before the readings from 7-8 p.m. $5 suggested donation.
Saturday, Apr. 28
Minecraft Contest: 10 a.m. to noon, Davenport Public Library, 3000 Fairmount St. Participants can test skills against other kids on the Library's Minecraft Server. Contestants will be given a theme and judged on execution and creativity. Beginners can compete but will not receive instruction outside of a basic commands handout. Registration required and winners will take home a small prize. Free.
The Rainbow Fish: 10:35-11:30 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring story time in the theater. This event is recommended for children ages 3-6 years accompanied by an adult. Free.
Maifest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Schuetzen Park , 3401 Schuetzen Lane, Davenport. This traditional German, Welcome of Spring, event will feature a live Guttenberg German Band, a puppet performance by Eulenspiegel Puppet Theater, food and drinks and a real Maitanz (May Pole dance). Free.
Greg and Rich: 4-7 p.m., Sneaky Pete's Woodfire Grille, 207 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Featuring live music during LeClaire's annual Wine Hop event. Free.
Sunday, Apr. 29
5K Walk/Run: 9-11 a.m., Veteran's Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. SPURTHI The Inspire will host this 5K with a portion of the proceeds going to the Children's Therapy Center. There will be a warm-up with Bollywood Bhangra and a post-race party featuring Indian savories. To register, visitsecure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=128351. $18 early bird.
Tuesday, May. 01
Dana L. Davis: 6-7:30 p.m., Davenport Public Library-Fairmount, 3000 N Fairmount St. This event will include a presentation and book signing by author, actress, motivational speaker and North High School alum, Dana L. Davis. Free.
Augsburg Choir: 7-8:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. A freewill offering will be taken during the concert.
Thursday, May. 03
Oklahoma!: 6-9:30 p.m., Davenport West High School, 3505 W. Locust St. Davenport West High School's Falcon Theater will celebrate the 75th anniversary of, "Oklahoma!," by offering this free preview performance for senior citizens. A pie social will be served beginning at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. Free-will donations.
Friday, May. 04
Lucas Oil Races: 5:45 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Featuring a race on the 1/4-mile track, hot laps at 5:45, races to follow. $20 adults, $18 students/senior citizens, free for 12 years and younger.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase required per person.
Saturday, May. 05
Season Opening: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. The opening of another Farmers' Market season will feature over 150 farmers, producers, artisans and crafters. This season there will be new vendors, new activities, live music, cooking demonstrations and more. Free.
5th annual Celebra Floreciente: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Palomares Social Justice Center, 133 4th Ave., Moline. The Palomares Social Justice Center will host this public celebration of Moline's historic Floreciente neighborhood. The celebration will include a petting zoo, food and free games and activities for the entire family. Free.
Train Show: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring 300 tables of new and used trains. $5 free for 12 years and younger.
Volkswagen Car Show: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a fun filled day of classic Beetles, Westfalia vans and kit cars as well as the history of one of Germany's most iconic car brands. Free.
6th annual Village in Bloom: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Village of East Davenport. This Festival of the Arts honoring Isabel and John Bloom will feature sculptures created by school children from reclaimed materials as well as sculptures created by high school students participating in the high school sculpting contest. There also will be family friendly professional and student performances, professional puppet shows in the corner park, hands-on art activities including chalk, paint, clay, paper and more. The firefighters will be grilling sandwiches and local restaurants and shops will be open for business. For more information, visit villageinbloom.org. Free.
Fashion in Bloom: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. This spring fashion show to benefit the restoration of the historic Jens Jensen landscape will feature a catered lunch while models walk the rooms wearing the latest spring and summer fashions. After the show, participants can enjoy a free garden tour highlighting the past as well as exciting future restoration plans. For more information or to reserve tickets (required by Saturday, April 28), call 563-265-2753. $40.
Go-Kart Races: noon, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free for spectators.
Music Man Tea: 12:30-3 p.m., Christ Anglican Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline. The women of Christ Anglican Church will present this event featuring a unique and fun blend of homemade food, desserts and entertainment. This year one-man band Steve Morris will provide music from Sinatra, Prince, Johnny Cash, Bruno Mars and more. A variety of gift baskets also will be raffled. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 309-762-6022. Proceeds from the tea will be used for a number of ministries in the church. $17.
Booth Shot Lincoln: Folksongs of Illinois from 1818 to 1960: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson St., Bishop Hill. Part of the Illinois Bicentennial celebrations this presentation by by singer and guitarist Bucky Halker will sample folk music songs and bring them to life through both performance and commentary. There will be time for questions following the performance. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Blackstones Acoustic Trio: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Sunday, May. 06
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
The Romance of Sylvan Island: 2-3 p.m., Sylvan Island, 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, Moline. Participants can enjoy this walking drama while exploreing the island's beauty and human footprints. The readers' theater will visit some of the major areas in the park where the present and past meld into each other under the glow of romance. This play is about forty-five minutes long and involves a walk of about a mile. Free.
Dave Fields: 5 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $10, $8 for MVBS members.
Multi-date Events
In Trunks, Hearts, and Hands: Through April 29. German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Thirteen museums and organizations share stories, artifacts and historic photos for this traveling banner display that allows visitors to explore and celebrate immigration to Iowa through the objects, skills and traditions that the immigrants brought here. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The Magical Glow of Fireflies: Through April 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the wonder of fireflies through the eyes of international photographer, Radim Schreiber, in this exhibit featuring the light and sounds of the forest. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tilly Woodward, David Zahn, Cindy Lesperance, Carol Hamilton and Brad Hook: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport will feature paintings by Woodward and sculpture by Zahn as well as encaustic works by Lesperance, Hamilton and Hook. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Birds, Blossoms, and Butterflies: Through June 10. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This non juried show will feature entries from artists of all levels, amateur through professional, in any medium. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
Crowns: A Gospel Musical: Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 29, 2:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through May 6. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16.
King John: Thursday-Saturday, 26-28, 8 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through April 28. The Prenzie Players will present William Shakespeare's story of England's maniacal monarch and his violent pursuit of power. $10 to $15.
The Drowsy Chaperone: Friday-Saturday, April 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 29, 1:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through May 6. Presented by the Augustana College Theatre Department. $14, $12 students/senior citizens.
The Emperor's New Clothes: Saturdays-Sundays, April 28-29 and May 5-6, 1 and 4 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Through May 6. Presented by Davenport Junior Theatre. $8 adults, $6 youth, free for children 2 years and younger.
Choir Concert: 10:30 a.m., Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock Island. The choirs of Two Rivers United Methodist Church and the Church of Peace in Rock Island will combine for this concert. There also will be a concert 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 6 at Two Rivers. Free.