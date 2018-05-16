Thursday, May 17
Trax from the Stax: Marc Zyla from the QCSO: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Free.
Friday, May 18
Memories in the Making: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Best Western Plus Steeplegate Inn, 100 W. 76th St., Davenport. This event for the Alzheimer's Association features an art auction and wine tasting that highlights professionally framed and matted watercolor paintings created by residents that live in local memory care facilities. There also will be appetizers and a wine tasting from a local winery included in the cost of the ticket with a cash bar available. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-221-7950. $35.
Modified Madness Races: 5:45 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Featuring hot laps at 5:45, races to follow. $15 adults, $13 students/senior citizens, free for 12 years and younger.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. This show will be outdoors on the patio, weather permitting. Free.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and free style steps. $7.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and two plus tips with local caller Tommy Russell. Round dancing also will be provided. $7, free for spectators.
Bucktown Revue Season Finale: 7-9:30 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Featuring the Bucktown Revue's Season Finale. For more information, email bucktownrevue@gmail.com or call 563-940-0508. $14.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline.
Saturday, May 19
Quad-Cities Heart Walk: 8 a.m. to noon, Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. Featuring a premiere event to raise funds for the American Heart Association. Free with donations accepted.
5th annual Hills of the Q-C Race and Festival: 8 a.m. to noon, Pebble Creek Golf Course, 3851 Forest Grove Drive, LeClaire. Livefit with Lupus, a local nonprofit that supports people with autoimmune diseases, will host this event featuring a half marathon, 10K, 5K and 1-mile race. There also will be food, music and a kids' area. $20 to $55.
Run the Rock 5K and 10K and America's Kids Run: 8 a.m., Memorial Park, Arsenal Island. Participants can celebrate Armed Forces Day by running a race on the Rock Island Arsenal. Children's race lengths will vary by age groups. All pre-registered participants will receive a custom race t-shirt and finishers medal as well as access to the post-race party. For more information or to register, visit secure.getmeregistered.com/RIARuntheRock. $40 5K/10K, $15 children's races.
Spring Attic Shop, Bake Sale and Craft Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 1630 W. 38th St., Davenport . Featuring a little smaller version of the November Holiday Happenings Bazaar. Free.
Neighborhood Parking Lot Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. The Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities will host this rummage sale. There will be hot dogs with all the fixings, chips and soft drinks available for purchase. Proceeds will support programs such as feeding the hungry, anti-bullying and peace and social justice initiatives. For more information, call 563-324-8281 or email at richdhendricks@msn.com. Free.
Pollinators' Palooza!: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Presented by the ISU Scott County Extension Master Gardeners, this event will give participants everything they need to know about the world of hummingbirds, bees, butterflies, moths and more as well as insight from the experts. There will be educational programs for adults and children with activities led by Master Gardeners. Participants also will be able to learn how to attract dazzling pollinators to a home garden and tour the Putnam's new Pollinator Garden. Free.
Royal Academy: 10-11:30 a.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. Participants can celebrate the royal wedding by learning how to be a little prince or princess. Featuring lessons in bowing and curtseying, practicing to walk with poise, delicately enjoying "tea" and cookies and more. Children are encouraged to wear their royal best for this special occasion. Free.
Wine Festival Wine Tasting: 3-6 p.m., St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Festival vintner, Dimitri Papageorgiou, will assemble an impressive assortment of wines from California, Germany and New Zealand for this premiere fundraising event to support student scholarships at St. Ambrose University. There will be a spectacular assortment of 180 wines from around the world and culinary highlights from a number of Quad-City restaurants. For more information, call 563-333-6290 or visit sau.edu/Alumni/Signature_Events/Wine_Festival.html. $50 per person at the door, $45 per person in advance.
Picnic for Prospect: 4-7 p.m., Prospect Park, 16th Street and 30th Avenue, Moline. This fundraising picnic will include dinner with a hog roast and all the fixin's, one free drink ticket and a free can coozie. There also will be live music, yard games and a wine/beer pull. For more information or to register (required by May 1), visit molineparks.com. In the event of questionable weather the day of the event, call 309-524-2425. All proceeds will directly fund Prospect Pavilion restoration. $50 per person.
Smooth Groove: 7-10:15 p.m., Jumer's Casino, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Featuring guest guitarist, Mike Ortiz. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. This trivia night will feature tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571. $10 per person.
Night Sky Viewing: 8-11:30 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the spring night sky. Venus, Jupiter, M13 (globular star cluster), NGC6543 (Cat's Eye Nebula) and other beautiful objects should be visible, weather permitting. Telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Sunday, May 20
Curator Talk: Gifts from the Seas: 1-3 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Led by Putnam Curator of Natural Science, Christine Chandler, participants can get a rare hands-on look at some of the Putnam's ocean artifacts during this pre-show event. Free when with the purchase of tickets to the 1:45 p.m. showing of, Oceans 3-D." $8.50 adults, $7.50 senior citizens/military/college students, $7 youth.
German Mustards: Makes No Senf to Me!: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The founder and curator of the National Mustard Museum, Barry Levenson, will take participants taste buds to Germany with a focused tasting of fine German Mustards. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
3rd annual Pet Fest: 2-4 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. This celebration of animals and the humans who love them will feature vendors, bakers, crafters, animal lovers, veterinarians and shelters. There also will be a special Blessing of the Animals led by Pastor Robb McCoy at 3:30 p.m. All animals must be leashed or caged at all times with proper vaccinations and be well-socialized to other animals. For safety, retractable leads are not allowed. Free.
Lynne Arriale Trio featuring Matt Ulery and Jon Deitemyer: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Monday, May 21
Dedication of Kathy York Park: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moline Housing Authority-Spring Brook, 4141 11th Ave. A. The Moline Housing Authority will host this dedication of the Kathy York Park. Mayor Stephanie Acri and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos will speak. There also will be activities for kids, free t-shirts for elementary children and refreshments. Free.
Friday, May 25
Greg and Rich: 5-8 p.m., The Main Event, 3819 State St., Bettendorf. This show will be outdoors on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Weekly Races: 6:30 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. This season points stock car races will feature races on the ¼ mile track. Featuring Kids Night with kids 12 years and younger admitted for free. $12 adults, $10 students/senior citizens.
Reba ... and Friends: 7 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Featuring Nashville recording artist Brooke Byam. $20.
The Temptations: 7:30-9 p.m., Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. $25 to $35.
Saturday, May 26
Wild 5 5K Run/Walk: 8-11 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Trinity, 4500 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Running Wildwill present this Cornbelt Running Club circuit race featuring an out-and-back course that travels through Bettendorf neighborhood streets. The post-race party will be held at the Trinity Healing Garden and will feature music, local foods and an awards ceremony. All race proceeds will benefit the programs and services of Bethany for Children and Families. $30, $26 before May 21.
Civil War Day: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village of Bishop Hill. Part of Bishop Hill's celebration of the Illinois Bicentennial featuring Union and Confederate encampments in the village park and programs every hour on the hour including a speech by General "Black Jack" Logan, battlefield surgery demonstration, skirmish, concert of Civil War songs and more. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 7-10 p.m., Tuggers, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St. Free.
Multi-date Events
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of David Balluff and Greg Dickinson: Through June 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature mixed media artworks by Balluff and paintings by Dickinson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Birds, Blossoms, and Butterflies: Through June 10. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This non juried show will feature entries from artists of all levels, amateur through professional, in any medium. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1., Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, Stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
The art of Maureen Broussalian, Tom Hempel and Jim Hitesman: Through May 18. Rapids Reproductions, 3872 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Refreshments will be served. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Free.
An Intimate Encounter with Nature: Through June 21. , Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring paintings by Misol and photographs by Mendenhall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash.: Friday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 19, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 20, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through May 20. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 children/students.
Passion: Friday-Saturday, May 18-19, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Through May 19. Free.
For Sale By Owner Event: Saturday, May 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 20, noon to 5 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Through May 20. Faye's Field will be the location of this community-wide sale where owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes (including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers) can sell the vehicles. All transactions will be private transactions between the buyer and the seller. For more information, call the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464. Free for viewing.
Go-Kart Races: Saturday-Sunday, May 19-20, noon, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free for spectators.
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
New Odyssey: Friday-Saturday, May 25-26, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Through May 26. Free.