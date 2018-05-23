Thursday, May. 24
Musical Program: 6-8 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will present a creative concept for a commissioned symphonic work by Chicago-based Composer James Stephenson. Supplies will be provided for audience members to contribute creative voices to the project, which will come to full fruition in April of 2019. Free.
Friday, May. 25
Charity Golf Tournament: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Highland Springs Golf Course, 9500 35th St. W, Rock Island. IAFF Local 26, Rock Island Firefighters Association will host this four man best ball golf tournament to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Iowa. Price includes a cart, meal, raffle and prizes. $240 four person team, $60 a person.
Brown Bag Lunch: Jordan Danielsen: noon to 12:45 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert with free beverages provided. Free.
Greg and Rich: 5-8 p.m., The Main Event, 3819 State St., Bettendorf. This show will be outdoors on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Weekly Races: 6:30 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. This season points stock car races will feature races on the 1/4 mile track. Featuring Kids Night with kids 12 years and younger admitted for free. $12 adults, $10 students/senior citizens.
Reba ... and Friends: 7 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Featuring Nashville recording artist Brooke Byam. $20.
The Temptations: 7:30-9 p.m., Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. $25 to $35.
Saturday, May. 26
Wild 5 5K Run/Walk: 8-11 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Trinity, 4500 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Running Wildwill present this Cornbelt Running Club circuit race featuring an out-and-back course that travels through Bettendorf neighborhood streets. The post-race party will be held at the Trinity Healing Garden and will feature music, local foods and an awards ceremony. All race proceeds will benefit the programs and services of Bethany for Children and Families. $30.
Civil War Day: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village of Bishop Hill. Part of Bishop Hill's celebration of the Illinois Bicentennial featuring Union and Confederate encampments in the village park and programs every hour on the hour including a speech by General "Black Jack" Logan, battlefield surgery demonstration, skirmish, concert of Civil War songs and more. Free.
Biodiversity Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Participants can celebrate biodiversity and learn what can be done to protect it through hands-on learning led by zoo educators and naturalists, experiencing special animal presentations and Zookeeper Chats. Included with zoo admission: $9 adults, $8 senior citizens (62 years and older), $6.50 youth 312 years, free for children age 2 years and younger.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 7-10 p.m., Tuggers, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St., Geneseo. Free.
Sunday, May. 27
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Driftwood Pub, 1201 E. River Drive, Davenport. The show will be outdoors on the patio. Free.
Monday, May. 28
Eastern Iowa Brass Band: 2-4 p.m., Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Featuring an outdoor concert by the Eastern Iowa Brass Band. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Free.
Friday, Jun. 01
Breakfast Nature Club: Pollinator Citizen Science: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast with coffee, juice and tea is included in the fee. There also will be a coffee talk after with sharing of stories of wildlife encounters and anything nature related. This month's topic will be, "Citizen Science for Pollinators." During this presentation participants will learn about the projects out there and how to help conserve pollinators. $10, $5 members.
Strike Out Ovarian Cancer Night: 6:35-9 p.m., Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. The NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative and Massage Envy will host this evening at the ballgame with a Survivor Photo at 5:50 p.m., raffle prizes and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-794-0009 or visit normaleah.networkforgood.com/events/6747-strike-out-ovarian-cancer-night. All proceeds support early detection education programs. $8.
Saturday, Jun. 02
One Tough Cookie 5K Fun Mud Run and Obstacle Course: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Camp Liberty, 4415 295th St., New Liberty. This three plus mile mud run and obstacle course includes natural features such as rolling hills, wooded trails and Flint Lake as well as not so natural obstacles like a slip-n-slide. For runners 14 years and older. There also will be One Tough Cookie Jr. for runners 8-13 years and the Muddy Buddy for youth 7 years and younger. For more information, visit OneToughCookieRace.com. $20 to $60.
Be A Clown, Clowning Basics: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rock Island Fitness and Activities Center , 4303 24th St. Participants can learn clowning, makeup, costume design, balloon sculpture, magic and a whole lot more. This class for ages 8 years and older will be taught by a member of the Quad-City Clown Troupe. For more information or to register, call 309-732-7275 or visit rigov.org/epark. $50 family of up to four, $25 per person.
Summer Reading Program Kickoff: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can signup and celebrate the beginning of the Summer Reading Program during this Kickoff Day event featuring a variety of wild activities throughout the day. Free.
Pappa-Razzi: 7-10 p.m., The Edge Eatery and Drinkatorium, 1802 2nd Ave., Rapids City. Free.
Rude Punch, Have Your Cake and the Merchants: 8 p.m. to midnight, Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. $10.
Problem Child: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, Jun. 03
Bob Dorr and the Blue2: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of David Balluff and Greg Dickinson: Through June 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature mixed media artworks by Balluff and paintings by Dickinson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Birds, Blossoms, and Butterflies: Through June 10. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This non juried show will feature entries from artists of all levels, amateur through professional, in any medium. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1. , Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, Stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
An Intimate Encounter with Nature: Through June 21. , Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring paintings by Misol and photographs by Mendenhall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
New Odyssey: Friday-Saturday, May 25-26, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Through May 26. Free.
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.