Thursday, May. 03
Oklahoma!: 6-9:30 p.m., Davenport West High School, 3505 W. Locust St. Davenport West High School's Falcoln Theater will celebrate the 75th anniversary of, "Oklahoma!," by offering this free preview performance for senior citizens. A pie social will be served beginning at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. Free-will donations.
A New Take on an Old Galaxy: Making the Visual Effects of Rogue One: 7-9 p.m., Olin Auditorium, 733 35th St., Rock Island. "Rogue One," computer graphics supervisor Vick Schutz will talk about what it was like to be part of the ensemble crew at Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) working on the Star Wars film. Free.
Tim Pletkovich: 7-9 p.m., Herbert D. Goetsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf. Nationally recognized author Tim Pletkovich will be featured at the Illinois and Iowa Treasure Hunters Club where he will speak about his book composed of narratives of World War II veterans whose fathers fought eighty years earlier in the American Civil War. The book will be available for purchase the evening of the event for $25. Free.
Friday, May. 04
Lucas Oil Races: 5:45 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Featuring a race on the 1/4 mile track, hot laps at 5:45, races to follow. $20 adults, $18 students/senior citizens, free for 12 years and younger.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase required per person.
Saturday, May. 05
Season Opening: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W River Drive, Davenport. The opening of another Farmers' Market season will feature over 150 farmers, producers, artisans and crafters. This season there will be new vendors, new activities, live music, cooking demonstrations and more. Free.
RICC Annual Yard Sale/Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Island Conservation Club, 2421 Big Island Road, Milan. Featuring many different types of vendors, a bar and concessions. Free.
5th annual Celebra Floreciente: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Palomares Social Justice Center, 133 4th Ave., Moline. The Palomares Social Justice Center will host this public celebration of Moline's historic Floreciente neighborhood. The celebration will include a petting zoo, food and free games and activities for the entire family. Free.
Train Show: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring 300 tables of new and used trains. $5 free for 12 years and younger.
Volkswagen Car Show: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a fun filled day of classic Beetles, Westfalia vans and kit cars as well as the history of one of Germany's most iconic car brands. Free.
6th annual Village in Bloom: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Village of East Davenport. This Festival of the Arts honoring Isabel and John Bloom will feature sculptures created by school children from reclaimed materials as well as sculptures created by high school students participating in the high school sculpting contest. There also will be family friendly professional and student performances, professional puppet shows in the corner park, hands-on art activities including chalk, paint, clay, paper and more. The firefighters will be grilling sandwiches and local restaurants and shops will be open for business. For more information, visit villageinbloom.org. Free.
Fashion in Bloom: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. This spring fashion show to benefit the restoration of the historic Jens Jensen landscape will feature a catered lunch while models walk the rooms wearing the latest spring and summer fashions. After the show, participants can enjoy a free garden tour highlighting the past as well as exciting future restoration plans. For more information or to reserve tickets (required), call 563-265-2753. $40.
Cinco de Mayo Party: noon to midnight, Rudys Tacos, 2214 E. 11th St., Davenport. Featuring music by Doug Brundies Big Acoustic Act, Jordan Danielson and Smooth Groove, a Taco Eating contest starting at 5 p.m. and more. Free.
Music Man Tea: 12:30-3 p.m., Christ Anglican Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline. The women of Christ Anglican Church will present this event featuring a unique and fun blend of homemade food, desserts and entertainment. This year one-man band Steve Morris will provide music from Sinatra, Prince, Johnny Cash, Bruno Mars and more. A variety of gift baskets also will be raffled. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 309-762-6022. Proceeds from the tea will be used for a number of ministries in the church. $17.
Booth Shot Lincoln: Folksongs of Illinois from 1818 to 1960: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson St., Bishop Hill. Part of the Illinois Bicentennial celebrations this presentation by by singer and guitarist Bucky Halker will sample folk music songs and bring them to life through both performance and commentary. There will be time for questions following the performance. Free.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Blackstones Acoustic Trio: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Sunday, May. 06
Choir Concert: 9:30 a.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. The choirs of Two Rivers United Methodist Church and the Church of Peace in Rock Island will combine for this concert. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
The Romance of Sylvan Island: 2-3 p.m., Sylvan Island, 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, Moline. Participants can enjoy this walking drama while exploring the island's beauty and human footprints. The readers' theater will visit some of the major areas in the park where the present and past meld into each other under the glow of romance. This play is about forty-five minutes long and involves a walk of about a mile. Free.
Dave Fields: 5 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $10, $8 for MVBS members.
Monday, May. 07
PJ Masks Live! Time to Be a Hero: 6 p.m., Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $23 to $99 VIP.
Quad-City Times Salute to Sports Awards: 6:45-9 p.m., Bettendorf High School, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf. Featuring a celebration of the 2018 Athlete of the Year finalists, Team of the Year finalists and the Quad-Cities Hall of Fame Inductees. Free.
Friday, May. 11
Weekly Races: 5:45 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. This season points stock car races will feature races on the ¼ mile track. Featuring the American Iron series races. $12 adults, $10 students/senior citizens, $5 for kids 7-12 years.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Saturday, May. 12
Quad-City Audubon Society Field Trip: 6-9 a.m., Credit Island Lodge, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport. The Quad-City Audubon Society will host this field trip, "May Dawn Bird Concert," to view and listen to migrating and resident songbirds. This will be a walking trip and should be completed by 9 a.m. Free.
Walk for Wishes: 8 a.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Featuring a 1.5-mile walk with costumes (excluding masks) encouraged. Fee includes admission to the zoo and a t-shirt. For more information or to register, visit walkrunwish.org. $25 adults, $20 youth.
Touch-a-Truck: 9 a.m. to noon, Moline Public Works, 3635 4th Ave. The City of Moline will kick off National Public Works Week with this event where participants will be able to sit in and learn about different vehicles including fire trucks, police cars, skid loaders, garbage trucks, forestry trucks, electric trucks and more. Free.
Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 3003 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Featuring a variety of crafters and vendors, a bake sale, raffle baskets and food. Proceeds will go to Crossroads, Inc. in Muscatine. Free.
Mother's Day Scherenschnitte Class: 10-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Keith Bonnstetter lead two art of paper design cutting classes with Mother's Day themed designs. The 2-D class will be 10-11:30 a.m. and the 3-D class will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 563-322-8844. $25 both classes, $20 a class, $15 a class for members.
2nd annual Rooftop Concert: Tom Petty Tribute: 12-3 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring talented musicians from River Music Experience belting out Petty classics from up above. There also will be adult beverages and food for sale. Participants should bring a chair. Free with donations education program accepted.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Jumer's Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Free.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be foxtrot dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Mother's Day Wine Dinner: 7-10 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Featuring a selection of fine quality wines paired with a delicious gourmet meal and dessert. Participants can enjoy the finer points of each wine while dining in the Tulip room were the Hauberg family once entertained. For more information or to reserve tickets (required by Saturday, May 5), call 563-265-2753. $50 per person.
Lenny and Friends: 7:30 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 Locust St., Davenport. The Quad-City Wind Ensemble will present this spring concert. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens, free for students.
Smooth Groove: 8 p.m. to midnight, Fargo Dance And Sports, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Cover charge includes a free drink of choice. $5.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Hawkeye Tap, 4646 Cheyenne Ave., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, May. 13
Annual Mother's Day Tour of Homes: 1-4 p.m., Karpeles Manuscript Museum, 700 22nd St., Rock Island. The Broadway Historic District will present this annual tour of homes featuring the first floors of six homes and Karpeles Manuscript Museum. This year's tour theme will be, "Broadway: Hip and Historic." Tours will begin at Karpeles then a trolley will transport tour-goers between homes. Interpreters will be at each home and at Karpeles to explain the history, architecture and finishes. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit broadwaydistrict.org/tourofhomes. $10.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Oceans: Our Blue Planet: 1:45-2:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. There also will be a designated chill out zone available outside of the theater featuring therapy dogs from the Quad-Cities Canine Assistance Network. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC. Kevin Smith, ksmith@putnam.org, 563-324-1933. $5 per person using promo code ASQC at checkout.
The Works of Mathilde F. Anneke: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Dr. Viktorija Bilic will present on her work translating the personal correspondence of German-American suffragist Mathilde F. Anneke. Participants can learn about this revolutionary socialist who dedicated her life to the dissemination of knowledge through writing, newspapers and school. Free.
Multi-date Events
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Birds, Blossoms, and Butterflies: Through June 10. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This non juried show will feature entries from artists of all levels, amateur through professional, in any medium. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1. , Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, Stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Crowns: A Gospel Musical: Thursday, May 3 and Saturday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 6, 2:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through May 6. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com. $16.
The art of Maureen Broussalian, Tom Hempel and Jim Hitesman: Through May 18. Rapids Reproductions, 3872 Elmore Ave., Davenport. There will be an opening reception with the artists 1-5 p.m. Friday, May 4. Refreshments will be served. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Free.
The Drowsy Chaperone: Friday-Saturday, May 5-6, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 6, 1:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through May 6. Presented by the Augustana College Theatre Department. $14, $12 students/senior citizens.
Go-Kart Races: Saturdays, May 5 and 12, noon, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free for spectators.
The Emperor's New Clothes: Saturday-Sunday, May 5-6, 1 and 4 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Through May 6. Presented by Davenport Junior Theatre. $8 adults, $6 youth, free for children 2 years and younger.
65th Bi-annual Spring Beaux Arts Fair: Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Through May 13. Featuring over 100 artists, food, children's spin art, 65th Anniversary specials and free admission to the Figge Art Museum all weekend. Free.