Thursday, Apr. 19
Brown Bag Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Featuring a discussion with Dr. Peter Kivisto. Participants can bring a lunch. Free.
2nd annual Women's Integrative Lifestyle Forum: 5-8 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport . This year's topic, "How Does Your Passion Drive Your Purpose?," will focus on self-development and self-care in the areas of work, health, relationships and mindset. Participants can enjoy inspiring discussions, presentations and use this opportunity to talk with professionals and vendors in an informative and fun environment. This interactive event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Sayed A. Shah, M.D., and renowned lifestyle experts Natalie Brown and Brooke Lemke. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mimqc.com/events. $28.45 per person.
Celebrate the Earth: Climate Change in the Midwest: 6-8 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring guest speaker, Ray Wolf, presenting on the science of climate change and showing recent climate observations and trends as well as future projected outcomes and specific implications for the Midwest. There will be a meet and greet prior to the presentation. Free.
Survivor art Installation: What Were You Wearing?: 6-8 p.m., Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This art installation, created by Dr. Wyandt-Hiebert and Ms. Brockman in 2013, features anonymously donated stories from survivors of sexual violence, that will be paired with clothing similar to the descriptions given. The art installation will be followed by two speakers, Dr. Kit EvanFord and Anne Ventullo. Free.
Friday, Apr. 20
Family Fun Night: Into the Wild: 5-8:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can discover the importance of the outdoors and the different species that call it home by learning about animal habitats, what animals eat in the wild and how to survive. There also will be information about safety protocols, what to do if when stranded, what plants to eat and how to track. "Wild Africa 3D," will be shown at 6:30 p.m. All activities in the Grand Lobby will be free to the public with general admission required to experience the Museum and Science Center and a theater ticket purchase will be required for viewing the evening film ($8.50 adult, $7 youth 3-18 years). Free with charge for some activities.
Catalyst Awards, Dinner and Auction: 5:30 p.m., Camden Centre, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan. Presented by the Arc of the Quad-Cities this evening will include a dinner, one complimentary wine, beer or soft drink, cash bar, silent and live auctions and music as well as recognition of the Catalyst Award honorees. $300 table of 8, $75 couple, $40 per person.
Lucas Oil Races: 5:45 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Featuring a race on the 1/2 mile track, hot laps at 5:45, races to follow. $20 adults, $18 students/senior citizens, free for 12 years and younger.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and free style steps. $7.
The Bucktown Revue: 7-9:30 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Featuring an old-fashioned variety show in the tradition of such radio programs as "A Prairie Home Companion" and "The Grand Ole Opry." For this show guest performers will include the Davenport Zither Ensemble, Chris Dunn, the Tangents, Alex Richey and the Bucktown Gals. For more information or to get tickets, call 563-940-0508 or visit bucktown.rustmachine.com/the-next-bucktown-show. $14.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and two plus tips with local caller Tommy Russell. Round dancing also will be provided. $7, free for spectators.
Blues Rock It with "Detroit" Larry Davison: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th Ave. , Moline. Free.
Saturday, Apr. 21
Quad-City Audubon Field Trip: 7:30-11 a.m., Crow Creek Park, 4800 N. Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. The Quad-City Audubon Society will lead this field trip to view migrating and residential songbirds at Crow Creek Park. This will be a walking field trip on park trails with participants meeting at the Quarry parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Free.
8th annual Quad-City Regional Family Caregiver Conference: 8 a.m. to noon, Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. A variety of professionals will guide participants through the maze of caregiving issues with information and resources. Keynote speakers will be Jerry Schroeder, MSW, from the Alzheimer's Association, reflecting on what matters most through experiences as a retiring social services professional as well as Melissa Sharer, PhD, from St. Ambrose University, speaking on the universal lesson of care giving. There also will be light refreshments and door prizes. For more information, call 563-484-3147. Free.
Spring Cleanup: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome. There will be light and heavy-duty projects including trash removal from Nahant's newly-acquired 40 acres, garlic mustard removal, clay pigeon removal and picking up litter along the roadways of South Concord and Wapello Avenue. Glove, tongs and safety gear will be provided, as well as water stations and light snacks. Please wear comfortable, durable clothes, a hat and shoes that can get dirty. There may be wet areas, so rubber boots or water-resistant shoes are recommended. Free.
Autism Awareness Walk: 9-11 a.m., PepsiCo Recreation Center, 1025 30th St., Rock Island. Participants can celebrate Autism Awareness Month at this event that will include an indoor walk, information tables, deejay, face-painting, food and activities for children. There also will be showings available of an episode of the PBS show, "Dinosaur Train," which will feature the characters' reactions to a young dinosaur who is different. For more information, visit autismqc.org. Free.
Model Railroad Club Open House: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dr. Sanders Chiropractic Office, 609 15th Ave., East Moline. Featuring an operating 2,000 square foot model railroad layout with 85 percent of the scenery completed. There also will be a Treasure Hunt for children and adults. Free with donations accepted.
Saturday Storytime: Egg Heads: 10 a.m. to noon, Davenport Public Library , 3000 N. Fairmount St. Families can enjoy songs, stories and a simple craft. Free.
Kites Over Hoover Park: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tidewater Direct, 1 Tidewater Drive, West Branch. The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum will present this event featuring kite stunt performers, 180 Go!, performing aerial maneuvers and formations against music. There also will be children's activities, food vendor and fun for the entire family. Food vendor onsite. The rain date for this event will be Sunday, April 22. Free.
Go-Kart Races: 12 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free for spectators.
A Culinary History of Iowa: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Lake City, Iowa, author, Darcy Dougherty Maulsby, will bring Iowa food stories to life during this program and book signing. During this fun, interactive program, Maulsby will serve up fascinating tidbits and cooking tips related to more than 150 years of Iowa cuisine and ethnic food traditions, from all corners of the state. Signed copies of, "A Culinary History of Iowa," will be available for purchase during the event, along with Maulsby's illustrated postcard collections featuring rural Iowa images and favorite vintage photos from the Culinary History of Iowa book. For more information, call 563-322-8844 or email ktd@gahc.org). Free.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Quad-City Rollers vs. Skunk River: 6 p.m., Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave. Featuring a newbie scrimmage at 6 p.m. followed by the Rollers against the Skunk at 7 p.m. There also will be an open skate after the bout with skate rentals available. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Royal Ball Run. $12 at the door, $10 in advance, free for youth 12 years and younger.
NormaLeah's 10th Anniversary Gala: 6:30-9 p.m., Abbey Station, 3031 5th St., Rock Island. The NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative will host this evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. with each guest striking a pose on the red carpet, taking a chance at the Lucky Card Raffle, viewing a variety of fantastic auction items and enjoying live music from the Songbird Jazz Trio. There also will be a dinner with a desert bar, a program to honor 10 community members who have been instrumental in helping NormaLeah reach this 10-year milestone, music and dancing. Seating is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-794-0009 or visit http://ow.ly/YmIn30izYlX.
Night Sky Viewing: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the spring night sky. The Moon, Venus, M37 (large open cluster), Epsilon Bootis (gold and blue double star), M104 (Sombrero Galaxy) and other beautiful objects should be visible, weather permitting. Telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Blues Rock It with "Detroit" Larry Davison: 8 p.m. to midnight, Grease Monkeys Bar and Grill, 702 1st St., Colona. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Crabby's Bar and Grill, 826 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley. Free.
Sunday, Apr. 22
Spring Flea Market, Antique and Collectible Show: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Featuring over 150 exhibitors selling a vast array of antiques and vintage items. $3, 10 and under free.
Meet John Deere: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Jens Rehder from the John Deere Pavilion and American Queen will present this costumed portrayal of John Deere. Participants can listen to the story of Deere's life, what he means to the Quad-Cities and his impact on the United States. Free.
Spring Recital: 3 p.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring flutist Lisa Crews and organist/pianist Ross Jallo for this recital of spring-themed music. Free.
Orphan Jon and the Abandoned: 5 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. CD release presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $10, $8 MVBS members.
March for Our Lives: 5-7 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Riverview Park, Clinton. Featuring speeches by area students, a moment of silence for victims of gun violence, music by the Stockwells and a march along the riverfront. There will be a food vendor onsite. Participants should bring lawn chairs. Free.
Smooth Hound Smith with Forlorn Strangers: 8 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $15 day of show, $12 in advance.
Monday, Apr. 23
Rami Feinstein: 7 p.m., Temple Emanuel , 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. The Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities will present this concert featuring Israeli singer/songwriter Rami Feinstein to say, "Happy 70th Birthday Israel." This concert is part of the Federation's Jewish Cultural Series 2018. Free.
Tuesday, Apr. 24
Brew It Forward: 4-9 p.m., Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring local beer for a local cause, this evening will include music, beer, raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle and more. The Friendly House and Open Door will receive 10 percent of all purchases. Free.
Wednesday, Apr. 25
Victor Wooten: 8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Sponsored by Polyrhythms and RME. $40 at the door, $35 in advance.
Thursday, Apr. 26
Black Hawk College Jazz Band: 6-8 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Akropolis Reed Quintet: 7:30 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This will be the final artist in the 2017-2018 Visiting Artist Series presented by Quad-City Arts. $12 adults, $11 groups, $10 faculty/staff/alumni/senior citizens, $8 non SAU students, free for SAU students with current/valid student ID.
Friday, Apr. 27
Brown Bag Lunch: Akropolis Reed Quintet: 12-12:45 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Part of the Quad-City Arts Visiting Artist series. Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert with free beverages provided. Free.
Akropolis Reed Quintet: 3 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Part of the Music at Butterworth series. Free.
Weekly Races: 6:30 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. This season points stock car races will feature races on the ¼ mile track. $12 adults, $10 students/senior citizens, $5 for kids 7-12 years.
SPECTRA: jamie mortata and Gale Marie Thompson: 7 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The SPECTRA Reading series will return with this event to celebrate National Poetry Month featuring readings from acclaimed poets jamie mortara and Gale Marie Thompson as well as several Quad City-based writers, including poet Aubrey Barnes. There will be an open mic before the readings from 7-8 p.m. $5 suggested donation.
Saturday, Apr. 28
43rd Stroll Through Springtime: 7 a.m. to noon, Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can meet by the Black Hawk statue by Watch Tower Lodge and expert leaders will help to locate both resident and migratory birds. At 9 a.m. the event will move into the Lodge for refreshments, including wild violet jelly, and a short program at 9:30 a.m. Then at 10 a.m. small groups will observe and identify wildflowers. This is an all-ages event. Participants can come for any or all events and can bring binoculars or use the binoculars provided. For more information, call 309-788-9536 or visit blackhawkpark.org. Free.
Minecraft Contest: 10 a.m. to noon, Davenport Public Library, 3000 Fairmount St., Davenport . Participants can test skills against other kids on the Library's Minecraft Server. Contestants will be given a theme and judged on execution and creativity. Beginners can compete but will not receive instruction outside of a basic commands handout. Registration required and winners will take home a small prize. Free.
The Rainbow Fish: 10:35-11:30 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring story time in the theater. This event is recommended for children ages 3-6 years accompanied by an adult. Free.
Maifest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Schuetzen Park , 3401 Schuetzen Lane, Davenport. This traditional German, Welcome of Spring, event will feature a live Guttenberg German Band, a puppet performance by Eulenspiegel Puppet Theater, food and drinks and a real Maitanz (May Pole dance). Free.
Greg and Rich: 4-7 p.m., Sneaky Pete's Woodfire Grille, 207 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Featuring live music during LeClaire's annual Wine Hop event. Free.
Sunday, Apr. 29
5K Walk/Run: 9-11 a.m., Veteran's Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. SPURTHI The Inspire will host this 5K with a portion of the proceeds going to the Children's Therapy Center. There will be a warm-up with Bollywood Bhangra and a post-race party featuring Indian savories. To register, visitsecure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=128351. $18 early bird.
Choir Concert: 10:30 a.m., Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock Island. The choirs of Two Rivers United Methodist Church and the Church of Peace in Rock Island will combine for this concert. There also will be a concert 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 6 at Two Rivers. Free.
Multi-date Events
In Trunks, Hearts, and Hands: Through April 29. German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Thirteen museums and organizations share stories, artifacts and historic photos for this traveling banner display that allows visitors to explore and celebrate immigration to Iowa through the objects, skills and traditions that the immigrants brought here. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Abandoned: Through April 22. 1-4 p.m., River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring the photographs by Karen Austion inspired by the rough beauty and loneliness of forgotten places slowly being taken back by nature. Many of the frames were made by Mallory Austin from reclaimed wood from a century barn near Camanche. Mallory also will have a display of several Early American storage chests made from the same reclaimed wood. There will be a reception for the artist 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, March 18. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The Magical Glow of Fireflies: Through April 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the wonder of fireflies through the eyes of international photographer, Radim Schreiber, in this exhibit featuring the light and sounds of the forest. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Tilly Woodward, David Zahn, Cindy Lesperance, Carol Hamilton and Brad Hook: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport will feature paintings by Woodward and sculpture by Zahn as well as encaustic works by Lesperance, Hamilton and Hook. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Defining Dance: Distinctly Ballet Quad-Cities: Friday-Saturday, April 20-21, 8 p.m., Scottish Rite Cathedral, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Featuring a performance of mixed repertory presented by Ballet Quad-Cities. A donation to the education outreach programs includes a dessert bar with beverages at intermission both nights. $15 to $22.
King John: Friday-Saturday, April 20-21 and Thursday-Saturday, 26-28, 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 22, 3 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through April 28. The Prenzie Players will present William Shakespeare's story of England's maniacal monarch and his violent pursuit of power. $10 to $15.
Birds, Blossoms, and Butterflies: Through June 10. , River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This non juried show will feature entries from artists of all levels, amateur through professional, in any medium. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
Crowns: A Gospel Musical: Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 29, 2:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through May 6. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16.
The Drowsy Chaperone: Friday-Saturday, April 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 29, 1:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through May 6. Presented by the Augustana College Theatre Department. $14, $12 students/senior citizens.