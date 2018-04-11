Thursday, Apr. 12
5th annual Youth Summertime Activities Expo: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Building 60, Rock Island Arsenal. In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month and Month of the Military Child, the Rock Island Arsenal Family Advocacy Program and Child and Youth Services will host this expo to provide information to area residents on the opportunities available to families of children 0-18 years during the summer months. The expo will host agencies in four major categories including Summer Fun and Activities (free and fee-for-service), Day and Resident Camps, Volunteer Opportunities and Education. Free.
Recycle the Runway: 5:30-9 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This event includes a cocktail hour and a unique fashion show featuring 10 local designers challenged to create a "runway ready" fashion ensemble out of a bag of recycled clothes and accessories. The garments are items donated to Dress for Success Quad-Cities that are not workplace appropriate for the women being served. There also will be event stations offering interactive experiences, heavy appetizers, a cash bar and a silent auction. $70.
Black Hawk College Jazz Band: 6-8 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Friday, Apr. 13
IMCA Deery Race: 5:45 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. Featuring a race on the 1/4 mile track, hot laps at 5:45, races to follow. $20 adults, $18 students/senior citizens, free for 12 years and younger.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Jackson Galaxy: 8-10 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. There will be an audience Q&A following the show. $28.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St., Geneseo. Free.
Saturday, Apr. 14
3rd annual Vendor and Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Washington Elementary School, 1608 E. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring twenty plus vendors, refreshments and raffle tickets. All proceeds benefit Washington Elementary PTA. Free.
Back to the Moon for Good: 11 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can glimpse into the future with this award-winning planetarium show that chronicles teams around the world as they compete for the largest international prize in history landing a robotic spacecraft on the moon. The Dome experience is fully immersive, and viewers will be presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides. $4 for Discovery Dome alone, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
From Prairie to Farm to City: Music to Commemorate Illinois's Bicentennial: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson St., Bishop Hill. Singer and hammered dulcimer player Phil Passen will perform songs telling the story of the growth and development of Illinois beginning with a melody from a Native American tribe indigenous to Illinois and provide commentary about the histories of the selections and the contexts in which they have been sung and played in Illinois. Free.
Junior Theatre Workshop: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library , 3000 N. Fairmount St. Friends from Junior Theater will lead acting games based on the production, "The Emperor's New Clothes." Free.
Grease: 2 p.m., Rave Motion Pictures, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series presented by Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies. These showings will celebrate the movie's 40th Anniversary and will feature special pre- and post-film commentary by TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz. Movie-goers are encouraged to come in costume to celebrate this cinematic high school reunion. $9.50 adult (7 p.m. showings), $7.50 adult (2 p.m. showings), $7.25 senior citizens/children (all showings).
Meet the Artist Series: 2-4 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The five newest Iowa Arts Council Fellows will visit the Figge during this tour crisscrossing the state to display and discuss their work with other Iowa artists and arts supporters. There also will be a reception following the talk. Free.
Twila Belk: 2-5 p.m., Connect Coffee House, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Book signing.
6th annual Pasta for Paws: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Loyal Order Of Moose, 1025 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring a dinner including spaghetti, alfredo, salad, breadsticks, drink and a dessert. There also will be a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing and a cash bar. All proceeds will benefit the animals at the Henry County Humane Society in Geneseo. $10 adults, $5 children younger than 8 years.
Wine Festival Preview Dinner: 6-10 p.m., Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring a selected vineyard showcasing wines paired with menu items prepared by the St. Ambrose University culinary team. After dinner, participants can enjoy entertainment along with silent and live auctions. This will be a black-tie optional event. For more information, call 563-333-6290 or visit sau.edu/Alumni/Signature_Events/Wine_Festival.html. All proceeds help fund student scholarships at St. Ambrose University. Price includes a ticket to the Wine Festival Wine Tasting on Saturday, May 19. $130 per person.
Trix Bruce: 6:30 p.m., Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. The Scott Community College American Sign Language program will sponsor this special performance by deaf actress Trix Bruce in the college's Student Life Center. Free.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be tango dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Muscatine Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., Featuring the final Muscatine Symphony Orchestra performance of the 2017-18 season. $15 adults, free for students.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Generations Bar and Grill, 4100 4th Ave., Moline. Free.
Greg and Rich: 9 p.m. to midnight, Purgatory's Pub, 2104 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Sunday, Apr. 15
Midwest Corvettes Spring Rally: 8 a.m., Isle Casino Hotel , 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Featuring six rally events with registration from 8-9:15 a.m. and the first car out at 9:30 a.m. $40 all six events.
Quad-City Fish Swap: noon to 4 p.m., Golden Leaf, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. There will be more than 60 tables featuring sellers from all over the Midwest. Free.
Circus Pages Family Circus: 1 and 4 p.m., Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring animals, clowns, acrobats, aerial acts and more. $16 adults, free for youth 14 years and younger.
Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 E. Bryant St., Walcott. The Eastern Chapter, Polka Club of Iowa will sponsor this polka dance featuring polkas, waltzes, foxtrots and more. $10 per person, free for 21 years and younger.
Life and Times of Martin Luther: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a review of the life of Martin Luther with a focus on how a monk became the leading reformer of Christianity over 500 years ago. Helmut Welke will present on major historical events and settings with pictures of Reformation sites from tours he leads. Free.
Third Sunday at Grace: 3-4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. The Classical Moods String Quartet will perform. Free.
Third Sunday Art Talk: 3-4 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Featuring a one-hour photographic preview presentation given by Art Historian Carol Ehlers on the upcoming Figge Museum art exhibition, "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950." Free.
Tuesday, Apr. 17
Go All In For Earth Day: 12-2 p.m., Scott County Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport. Featuring a guided tour of the center including single stream recycling at noon and Electronics Demanufacturing at 1 p.m. Participants can see how everything from water bottles to circuit boards are processed. Free.
Ryan Harris Brown: 6 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Free.
Immaculee Ilibagiza: 7 p.m., Davenport Central High School Performing Arts Center, 1120 Main St., Davenport. Part of Project 15:12's No Greater Love Speaker series. Ilibagiza will tell a powerful story of faith, hope and forgiveness as a survivor of the 1994 Rwanda genocide. There will be will books, CDs, rosaries, bracelets and more for sale before and after the talk as well as a book signing following the presentation. $25.
Music of the Mountains: 7 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island. This Spring concert will be performed by Quad-City Flutes Unlimited. Free.
Wednesday, Apr. 18
26th annual Black Hawk College Jazz Festival: 7:30 p.m., Black Hawk College-Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. Featuring guest artists legendary jazz trumpeter John D'earth and baritone saxophonist Glenn Wilson as well as the BHC Jazz Band. Free.
Thursday, Apr. 19
Brown Bag Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. Featuring a discussion with Dr. Peter Kivisto. Participants can bring a lunch. Free.
2nd annual Women's Integrative Lifestyle Forum: 5-8 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport . This year's topic, "How Does Your Passion Drive Your Purpose?," will focus on self-development and self-care in the areas of work, health, relationships and mindset. Participants can enjoy inspiring discussions, presentations and use this opportunity to talk with professionals and vendors in an informative and fun environment. This interactive event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Sayed A. Shah, M.D., and renowned lifestyle experts Natalie Brown and Brooke Lemke. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mimqc.com/events. $28.45 per person,
Celebrate the Earth: Climate Change in the Midwest: 6-8 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring guest speaker, Ray Wolf, presenting on the science of climate change and showing recent climate observations and trends as well as future projected outcomes and specific implications for the Midwest. There will be a meet and greet prior to the presentation. Free.
Survivor art Installation: What Were You Wearing?: 6-8 p.m., Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. This art installation, created by Dr. Wyandt-Hiebert and Ms. Brockman in 2013, features anonymously donated stories from survivors of sexual violence, that will be paired with clothing similar to the descriptions given. The art installation will be followed by two speakers, Dr. Kit EvanFord and Anne Ventullo. Free.
Friday, Apr. 20
Family Fun Night: Into the Wild: 5-8:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can discover the importance of the outdoors and the different species that call it home by learning about animal habitats, what animals eat in the wild and how to survive. There also will be information about safety protocols, what to do if when stranded, what plants to eat and how to track. "Wild Africa 3D," will be shown at 6:30 p.m. All activities in the Grand Lobby will be free to the public with general admission required to experience the Museum and Science Center and a theater ticket purchase will be required for viewing the evening film ($8.50 adult, $7 youth 3-18 years). Free with charge for some activities.
Catalyst Awards, Dinner and Auction: 5:30 p.m., Camden Centre, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan. Presented by the Arc of the Quad-Cities this evening will include a dinner, one complimentary wine, beer or soft drink, cash bar, silent and live auctions and music as well as recognition of the Catalyst Award honorees. $300 table of 8, $75 couple, $40 per person.
Lucas Oil Races: 5:45 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. Featuring a race on the 1/2 mile track, hot laps at 5:45, races to follow. $20 adults, $18 students/senior citizens, free for 12 years and younger.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and free style steps. $7.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and two plus tips with local caller Tommy Russell. Round dancing also will be provided. $7, free for spectators.
The Bucktown Revue: 7-9:30 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Featuring an old-fashioned variety show in the tradition of such radio programs as "A Prairie Home Companion" and "The Grand Ole Opry." For this show guest performers will include the Davenport Zither Ensemble, Chris Dunn, the Tangents, Alex Richey and the Bucktown Gals. For more information or to get tickets, call 563-940-0508 or visit bucktown.rustmachine.com/the-next-bucktown-show. $14.
Saturday, Apr. 21
Quad-City Audubon Field Trip: 7:30-11 a.m., Crow Creek Park, 4800 N. Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. The Quad-City Audubon Society will lead this field trip to view migrating and residential songbirds at Crow Creek Park. This will be a walking field trip on park trails with participants meeting at the Quarry parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Free.
Spring Cleanup: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome. There will be light and heavy-duty projects including trash removal from Nahant's newly-acquired 40 acres, garlic mustard removal, clay pigeon removal and picking up litter along the roadways of South Concord and Wapello Avenue. Glove, tongs and safety gear will be provided, as well as water stations and light snacks. Please wear comfortable, durable clothes, a hat and shoes that can get dirty. There may be wet areas, so rubber boots or water-resistant shoes are recommended. Free.
Autism Awareness Walk: 9-11 a.m., PepsiCo Recreation Center, 1025 30th St., Rock Island. Participants can celebrate Autism Awareness Month at this event that will include an indoor walk, information tables, deejay, face-painting, food and activities for children. There also will be showings available of an episode of the PBS show, "Dinosaur Train," which will feature the characters' reactions to a young dinosaur who is different. For more information, visit autismqc.org. Free.
Model Railroad Club Open House: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dr. Sanders Chiropractic Office, 609 15th Ave., East Moline. Featuring an operating 2,000 square foot model railroad layout with 85 percent of the scenery completed. There also will be a Treasure Hunt for children and adults. Free with donations accepted.
Kites Over Hoover Park: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tidewater Direct, 1 Tidewater Drive, West Branch. The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum will present this event featuring kite stunt performers, 180 Go!, performing aerial maneuvers and formations against music. There also will be children's activities, food vendor and fun for the entire family. Food vendor onsite. The rain date for this event will be Sunday, April 22. Free.
A Culinary History of Iowa: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Lake City, Iowa, author, Darcy Dougherty Maulsby, will bring Ipwa food stories to life during this program and book signing. During this fun, interactive program, Maulsby will serve up fascinating tidbits and cooking tips related to more than 150 years of Iowa cuisine and ethnic food traditions, from all corners of the state. Signed copies of, "A Culinary History of Iowa," will be available for purchase during the event, along with Maulsby's illustrated postcard collections featuring rural Iowa images and favorite vintage photos from the Culinary History of Iowa book. For more information, call 563-322-8844 or email ktd@gahc.org). Free.
NormaLeah's 10th Anniversary Gala: 6:30-9 p.m., Abbey Station, 3031 5th St., Rock Island. The NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative will host this evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. with each guest striking a pose on the red carpet, taking a chance at the Lucky Card Raffle, viewing a variety of fantastic auction items and enjoying live music from the Songbird Jazz Trio. There also will be a dinner with a desert bar, a program to honor 10 community members who have been instrumental in helping NormaLeah reach this 10-year milestone, music and dancing. Seating is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-794-0009 or visit http://ow.ly/YmIn30izYlX. $50.
Night Sky Viewing: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the spring night sky. The Moon, Venus, M37 (large open cluster), Epsilon Bootis (gold and blue double star), M104 (Sombrero Galaxy) and other beautiful objects should be visible, weather permitting. Telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Crabby's Bar and Grill, 826 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley. Free.
Sunday, Apr. 22
Spring Flea Market, Antique and Collectible Show: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. Featuring over 150 exhibitors selling a vast array of antiques and vintage items. $3, 10 and under free.
Meet John Deere: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Jens Rehder from the John Deere Pavilion and American Queen will present this costumed portrayal of John Deere. Participants can listen to the story of Deere's life, what he means to the Quad-Cities and his impact on the United States. Free.
Orphan Jon and the Abandoned: 5 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. CD release presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $10, $8 MVBS members.
Multi-date Events
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of Tilly Woodward, David Zahn, Cindy Lesperance, Carol Hamilton and Brad Hook: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport will feature paintings by Woodward and sculpture by Zahn as well as encaustic works by Lesperance, Hamilton and Hook. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Abandoned: Through April 22. 1-4 p.m., River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring the photographs by Karen Austion inspired by the rough beauty and loneliness of forgotten places slowly being taken back by nature. Many of the frames were made by Mallory Austin from reclaimed wood from a century barn near Camanche. Mallory also will have a display of several Early American storage chests made from the same reclaimed wood. There will be a reception for the artist 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, March 18. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The Magical Glow of Fireflies: Through April 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the wonder of fireflies through the eyes of international photographer, Radim Schreiber, in this exhibit featuring the light and sounds of the forest. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
In Trunks, Hearts, and Hands: Through April 29. German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Thirteen museums and organizations share stories, artifacts and historic photos for this traveling banner display that allows visitors to explore and celebrate immigration to Iowa through the objects, skills and traditions that the immigrants brought here. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
29th annual Coffee House and Silent Auction: Friday-Saturday, April 13-14, 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Through April 14. During this 1960's-style coffee house participants can enjoy music, food, drinks and bid on silent auction items. The menu will include a taco bar and nacho bar, pork sandwiches, along with wine, locally-brewed beer, coffee and soft drinks. Performers will include Rose-n-Thorns, Break, Greenmore, Larry Miller and Steve Burke and more. For more information, visit uucqc.org. $10 adults, $5 youth.
Go-Kart Races: Saturdays, April 14 and 21, noon, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free for spectators.
Antique Shop Hop: Saturday, April 14, 12-5 p.m.; Sunday, April 15, noon to 4 p.m., Rock Island. This antique shop hop will feature eight Rock Island antique shops where participants can visit each location, shop, get stamped and turn in a completed form to be entered into a drawing. The hop can start and end at any of the participating stores. Free.
King John: Friday-Saturday, April 20-21, 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 22, 3 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through April 28. The Prenzie Players will present William Shakespeare's story of England's maniacal monarch and his violent pursuit of power. $10 to $15.
Defining Dance: Distinctly Ballet Quad-Cities: Friday-Saturday, April 20-21, 8 p.m., Scottish Rite Cathedral, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Through April 21. Featuring a performance of mixed repertory presented by Ballet Quad-Cities. A donation to the education outreach programs includes a dessert bar with beverages at intermission both nights. $15 to $22.