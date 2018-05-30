Friday, Jun. 01
Breakfast Nature Club: Pollinator Citizen Science: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast with coffee, juice and tea is included in the fee. There also will be a coffee talk after with sharing of stories of wildlife encounters and anything nature related. This month's topic will be, "Citizen Science for Pollinators." During this presentation participants will learn about the projects out there and how to help conserve pollinators. $10, $5 members.
Strike Out Ovarian Cancer Night: 6:35-9 p.m., Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. The NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative and Massage Envy will host this evening at the ballgame with a Survivor Photo at 5:50 p.m., raffle prizes and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-794-0009 or visit normaleah.networkforgood.com/events/6747-strike-out-ovarian-cancer-night. All proceeds support early detection education programs. $8.
Greg and Rich: 7-10 p.m., Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This show will be outdoors on the patio, weather permitting. Free.
Saturday, Jun. 02
One Tough Cookie 5K Fun Mud Run and Obstacle Course: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Camp Liberty, 4415 295th St., New Liberty. This three plus mile mud run and obstacle course includes natural features such as rolling hills, wooded trails and Flint Lake as well as not so natural obstacles like a slip-n-slide. For runners 14 years and older. There also will be One Tough Cookie Jr. for runners 8-13 years and the Muddy Buddy for youth 7 years and younger. For more information, visit OneToughCookieRace.com. $20 to $60.
Be A Clown, Clowning Basics: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rock Island Fitness and Activities Center , 4303 24th St. Participants can learn clowning, makeup, costume design, balloon sculpture, magic and a whole lot more. This class for ages 8 years and older will be taught by a member of the Quad-City Clown Troupe. For more information or to register, call 309-732-7275 or visit rigov.org/epark. $50 family of up to four, $25 per person.
Dorrance Trail Building: 9 a.m. to noon, Dorrance Park, 401 Agnes St., Port Byron. This work day, part of the larger National Trails Day campaign, will feature volunteers getting involved by building, maintaining and improving local trails. Participants can meet in the inner parking lot by the brick shed on the south side of the lot and help clear brush and debris to make way for a new trail as well as help dig in the new trail bed. The following tools will be needed pruning saws and loppers, rogue hoes or other grubbing tools and flat shovels with sharpened edges. Free.
Summer Reading Program Kickoff: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 N. Eastern Ave. Participants can signup and celebrate the beginning of the Summer Reading Program during this Kickoff Day event featuring a variety of wild activities throughout the day. Free.
Pappa-Razzi: 7-10 p.m., The Edge Eatery and Drinkatorium, 1802 2nd Ave., Rapids City. Free.
Rude Punch, Have Your Cake and the Merchants: 8 p.m. to midnight, Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. $10.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Circle Tap, 1345 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Problem Child: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, Jun. 03
Phyllis and Gary: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This show will be outdoors on the deck, weather permitting. Free.
Bob Dorr and the Blue2: 3-6 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin. Part of the Blues in the Vineyard series. Participants may bring a picnic with no outside alcohol allowed. Free.
Monday, June 4
Musical Jam: 7:30-8:15 p.m., Kiwanis Park, 4223 Greenbrier Drive, Bettendorf. For new, intermediate and advanced musicians (who don't mind slowing down) this jam night will feature mostly Irish and Celtic fiddle tunes played at a medium tempo. Participants should bring a chair and gather in the shade near the playground equipment or at the shelter. Dancers welcome. Free.
Wednesday, June 6
Second Fiddle Sale Preview Party: 6-9 p.m., Walnut Center, 4711 N. Brady St., Davenport. Featuring wine and cheese while getting the first pick of the best items from the sale. Participants will be able to search for fabulous finds and spectacular saving on a variety of items including furniture, clothing, accessories, housewares, artwork, books and more. $10 at the door, $8 in advance through June 5.
Thursday, June 7
Animal Years: 6-9 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $12.
Family Fort Night: 6-7:30 p.m., Davenport Public Library , 3000 N. Fairmount St. Families can bring pillows and blankets and practice building skills by creating one-of-a-kind forts in the library. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Harrington's Pub, 2321 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
McCandless Movie Night: 8:15-11 p.m., McCandless Park, 1st Street and 7th Avenue, Moline. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department and the Floreciente Neighborhood Association will present this neighborhood movie night. Participants hould bring blankets and chairs. Subtítulos en Español. The rain date for this event will be Thursday, June 14. Free.
Friday, June 8
Say Days Ago: 7-9 p.m., Bent River Brewing Company, 512 24th St., Rock Island. $5.
Kofi Baker's Psychedelic Trip: 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Rascals Live, 1418 15th St., Moline. this will be an all-ages show. $9.70.
Real Estate, Habibi and Twinsmith: 8 p.m. to midnight, Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. $20 to $25.
Blues Rock It with Detroit Larry Davison: 8 p.m. to midnight, Princeton Ale House, 333 River Drive. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Chief's Bar and Grill, 1600 Crosstown Ave., Silvis. Free.
Shirts and Skins: Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Through June 9. Free.
Saturday, Jun. 09
World Ocean Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Participants can celebrate the diversity of life in the oceans, learn about the impact the Quad-Cities has on the oceans and learn what can be done to protect it. There will be hands-on learning activities in the Oceans Exhibit led by zoo educators and naturalists as well as special animal presentations and Zookeeper Chats. Included with zoo admission: $9 adults, $8 senior citizens (62 years and older), $6.50 youth 3-12 years, free for children age 2 years and younger.
Second Saturdays: Hedgehog Meet and Greet and Crafts: 1-2 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring fun German-inspired children's activities including a meet and greet with hedgehogs from Niabi Zoo and a craft. Free for children and students with ID.
Quad-Cities Cruisers Annual Cruise-In: Open Run XXXVI: 3-8 p.m., SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline. $15 show car, free for spectators.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Figge Underground: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Located in the concrete garage under the building, this party will transcend a usual night out in downtown Davenport with an eclectic pairing of art and music, to create an atmosphere reminiscent of the New York City underground scene. Featuring dancing, creating, food and craft beverages and special musical guest the Tripp Brothers and Ono. All proceeds from the evening will support Figge Arts education and outreach programs. $20 at the door, $15 in advance.
Sunday, Jun. 10
Fundraiser for Tom Black: 1-6 p.m., Leisure Time, 845 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline. This fundraiser to benefit lifelong Moline resident, Tom Black, will include tacos (3 for $5), raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, bake sale, massages and door prizes. Free with donations accepted.
Eddie Korosa: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 E. Bryant St., Walcott. The Eastern Chapter, Polka Club of Iowa will sponsor this polka dance featuring polkas, waltzes, foxtrots and more. $10 per person, free for 20 years and younger.
Sensory Friendly Film: Tiny Giants: 1:45 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. There also will be a designated chill out zone available outside of the theater featuring therapy dogs from the Quad-Cities Canine Assistance Network. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Jason Parchart: 2-5 p.m., Service Station, 432 1st Ave. W, Milan. Featuring live music on the patio. Free.
Multi-date Events
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit: Through Sept. 9. Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Co-organized by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art this traveling exhibit is inspired by the art of beloved children's book author and illustrator Eric Carle. At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of the colorful picture books and become the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weave a web with the Very Busy Spider, find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly, make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump, compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket and create artwork using many of Carle's materials and techniques. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $9 for ages 2-59 years, $5 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of David Balluff and Greg Dickinson: Through June 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature mixed media artworks by Balluff and paintings by Dickinson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Birds, Blossoms, and Butterflies: Through June 10. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This non juried show will feature entries from artists of all levels, amateur through professional, in any medium. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1. , Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, Stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
An Intimate Encounter with Nature: Through June 21. , Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring paintings by Misol and photographs by Mendenhall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Second Fiddle Sale Thursday-Friday, June 7-8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 9, 8 a.m. to noon, Walnut Center, 4711 N. Brady St., Davenport. Volunteers for Symphony will host this rummage sale to support the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra's Music Education Programs. Participants will be able to search for fabulous finds and spectacular saving on a variety of items including furniture, clothing, accessories, housewares, artwork, books and more. Everything will be half price on Saturday. Free.
Rummage Sale: Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Featuring housewares, books, furniture, vintage electronics, children's toys and clothes, collectibles and more. Free.
The Marriage of Figaro: Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 10, 3 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Through June 10. Opera Quad-Cities will present this classic comic opera. This professional, fully staged production will be performed in English and is a collaboration between Opera Quad-Cities, Genesius Guild, St. Ambrose University and Augustana College. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit operaqc.org. $0 to $21.