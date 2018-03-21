Thursday, Mar. 22
Black Hawk College Jazz Band: 6-8 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Friday, Mar. 23
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Hi-Fi: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5409 Highway 6, Colona. Cover charge.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and free style steps. $7.
Paul Nelson: 8 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. Cover charge.
Saturday, Mar. 24
Be A Clown, Clowning Basics: Rock Island Fitness and Activities Center , 4303 24th St. Participants can learn clowning, makeup, costume design, balloon sculpture, magic and a whole lot more. This class for ages 8 years and older will be taught by a member of the Quad-City Clown Troupe. For more information or to register, call 309-732-7275 or visit rigov.org/epark. $50 family of up to four, $25 per person.
Quad-City Audubon Field Trip: 8 a.m., Credit Island Park, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport. The Quad-City Audubon will lead this full-day field trip to Cone Marsh, near Conesville, Iowa, to view waterfowl and shorebirds. Participants should meet at Credit Island Lodge for carpooling. Free.
Spring Celebration and Eco Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. to noon, Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Children 3-12 years can participate in either a hide-and-seek egg hunt or a GPS scavenger egg hunt. There also will be a variety of hands-on activities where children and families can learn about local wildlife and upcycling as well as meet turtle, snake and salamander animal ambassadors. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Each paid child will receive a bag of eco-friendly goodies. For more information or to register (recommended), call 563-336-3374. $7, $5 members.
14th annual Easter Egg Hunt: 9:15-11 a.m., Riverside Park Field, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Sponsored by Moline Municipal Credit Union this hunt for youth eight years and younger will feature 12,000 candy-filled eggs and a visit from a special bunny. Parents will not be allowed to participate with children three years and older. Free.
Eiermarkt Spring Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This annual craft fair will feature local vendors with treats, goodies and local crafts for the Easter season. Free.
8th annual St. Baldrick's Head-Shaving: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th St. St. Baldrick's of Clinton County will host this event featuring participants shaving their heads in return for pledges of financial support from friends and family for childhood cancer treatments and research in Iowa. This year there also will be a new part to the event called, "Short Hair Don't Care," for people wanting to become heroes for kids with cancer but not ready to brave the shave. Participants can donate eight or more inches of hair to an organization that gives wigs to kids affected by cancer. In addition there will be food, music, kids' activities, bake sale, silent auction, family stories of pediatric cancer and Dr. Sue O'Dorisio from the University of Iowa speaking about what this research means. Free with donations accepted.
Easter Egg Hunt and Celebration: 1-3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa St., Davenport. This egg hunt divided according to ages will begin promptly at 1 p.m. and children are encouraged to bring baskets or bags from home for egg collection. There also will be games, Easter crafts, a clown making balloon animals and a bounce house. Free.
Alice in Wonderland: 2 and 8 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Ballet Quad-Cities and Orchestra Iowa will present the world premiere of this full-scale production of this fun-filled fantasy adventure. There will be an Afterglow Party to meet the dancers and musicians after the 8 p.m. performance in the lobby of Hotel Blackhawk. $9 to $36.
March for Our Lives: 4-6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Riverview Park, Clinton. Inspired by students of Parkland, Florida, this event will feature a rally and march to promote nonviolence. There will be speeches by area youth, music by the Stockwells and more. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and posters with positive messages. For more information or to register, visit marchforourlives.com. Free.
Quad-City Rollers vs. Mississippi Valley Mayhem: 6 p.m., Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave. The Quad-City Rollers will host the 2018 season opener featuring the QCR Orphan Brigade scrimmaging at 6 p.m. followed by the Rollers against the Mississippi Valley Mayhem at 7 p.m. There also will be an open skate after the bout with skate rentals available. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Center for Active Seniors. To purchase tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com. $12 at the door, $10 in advance, free for youth 12 years and younger.
Trivia Night: 7-9 p.m., American Legion Post 26, 702 W. 35th St., Davenport. Rebuilding Together Quad-Cities will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight players. There also will be Rent-A-Geek, raffles, mulligans, doublers and more. For more information or to register, call 563-322-6534 or visit rebuilding@rtqc.org. $10 per person.
Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Also featuring Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. $29.99 to $129.99.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: 8-8:40 p.m., Riverside Park, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. For youth 9-12 years, this fun, spring event will feature candy-laden eggs scattered around Riverside Park Field for kids to discover. Parents will not be allowed to participate. Participants should bring flashlights. Free.
Sunday, Mar. 25
Bowl for Buddy: 1 p.m., Big River Bowling, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This event to benefit the Humane Society of Scott County and promote shelter pet adoptions will include three games of bowling and shoes, discounts on large pizzas and a chance to "fetch" fabulous raffle prizes. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-388-6655 or visit hssc.us. $25 per person day of event, $20 in advance.
Naha Greenholtz in Concert: 2-4 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Part of the Signature Series presented by WVIK 90.2 FM and the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. $25, $10 students.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Celebration of Women: 4-6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. In honor of Women's History Month, Quad-Cities NOW will present this free family event featuring short performances, music, dance, art and poetry readings by local groups, students and children. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, email quadcitiesnow@gmail.com. Free.
Tuesday, Mar. 27
Promised Land: Adventures in the Middle East: 2 and 6 p.m., National Geographic Giant Screen Theater, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Part of the World Adventures series. Putnam Members receive $1 off individual ticket prices. $8.50 adults, $7 youth.
Wednesday, Mar. 28
Edgar Crockett and David Holcomb: 12:15-12:45 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. Part of the 26th annual Lenten Concert Series. Free.
Thursday, Mar. 29
Dance Me a Story: Shel Silverstein Poems: 6 p.m., Davenport Public Library , 3000 N. Fairmount St. Participants can join dancers from Ballet Quad-Cities for an hour of movement and music as they bring the poems of Shel Silverstein to life. Free.
Friday, Mar. 30
Natural Grocers' Eggcellent Adventure: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Natural Grocers, 3805 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Featuring a healthy Easter Egg Hunt with kid-friendly activities and prizes. For all ages. Free.
Saturday, Mar. 31
Young Women Empowered: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline. Featuring a community forum for civic discourse and engagement where young women can engage with other young women peers in a discussion about what deeply matters. This is a friendly, open community forum that looks to provide a safe space for young women to communicate freely and openly, enhance understanding of areas of need and concern, provide ongoing support and help to empower and overcome barriers. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to RSVP by March 27, call 309-721-6155 or email admin@integrityaca.org. Free.
Hilltop Egg Hunt: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cork Hill Park, 11th Street and Farnum Street, Davenport. People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H) will host this egg hunt featuring prizes, games, face painting, bounce house, free lunch and a visit from the Easter Bunny. This event will be held rain or shine. Free.
Anthony Gomes with the Winter Blues All-Stars: 8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. $15 day of show, $12 in advance.
Clint Black: 8 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7707 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $30 to $70.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Circle Tap, 1345 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Smooth Groove: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., 11th Street Precinct Bar and Grill, 2108 E. 11th St., Davenport. Free.
Multi-date Events
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
The art of Erik Ohrn: March 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the oil paintings of Ohrn. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Free.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Symphony Under the Cathedral: Through April 6. ArtSpace Gallery, Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus, Moline. Featuring mixed media works by BHC alumna Tami Schmidt that were inspired by her own prairie. There will be a reception with Schmidt 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 1. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free.
The art of Tilly Woodward, David Zahn, Cindy Lesperance, Carol Hamilton and Brad Hook: Throuigh April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport will feature paintings by Woodward and sculpture by Zahn as well as encaustic works by Lesperance, Hamilton and Hook. Free with $1 an hour parking.
The art of Tom Hempel: Through March. Opera House Theatre, 716 6th Ave., DeWitt. Featuring 31 paintings by Hempel. Hours: 6-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 1:30-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Free.
Abandoned: Through April 22. 1-4 p.m., River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring the photographs by Karen Austion inspired by the rough beauty and loneliness of forgotten places slowly being taken back by nature. Many of the frames were made by Mallory Austin from reclaimed wood from a century barn near Camanche. Mallory also will have a display of several Early American storage chests made from the same reclaimed wood. There will be a reception for the artist 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, March 18. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The Magical Glow of Fireflies: Through April 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the wonder of fireflies through the eyes of international photographer, Radim Schreiber, in this exhibit featuring the light and sounds of the forest. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Clue: The Musical: Thursdays-Saturdays, March 22-24 and 29-31, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 25, 2:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through March 31. $16. 309-738-2540.
Disney's Freaky Friday: A New Musical: Through March 24. , Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Performances at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. $29.40 to $51.98.
Venus in Fur: Friday-Saturday, March 23-24, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 25, 3 p.m., Q-C Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Through March 25. For mature audiences. Featuring the "Pay What It's Worth" ticket-pricing policy. Audience members will be able to pay whatever price they choose as they leave the performance.
Godspell: Friday-Saturday, March 23-24, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 25, Bolls Community Center, 428 N. River Drive, Princeton. Through March 25. Presented by Countryside Community Theatre. for more information or to purchase tickets, visit cctonstage.com. $15.
46th annual Illowa Orchid Society Spring Orchid Show: Saturday, March 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave,, Rock Island. Through March 25. Featuring beautiful displays and great sales as well as information and presentations by the region's top Orchid Experts. Free.
2018 Duck Hatching: Thursday-Saturday, March 29-31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, Moline. This annual duck hatching event will include hatching observation, duckling education with informational sessions conducted at the top of every hour. In addition to observing duck eggs hatching and ducklings playing and swimming, children can ask questions and will have an opportunity to pet a duckling. A video showing duck eggs hatching also will be shown so guests can witness the full experience anytime during the visit. In addition, a special guest will be on site for spring photo opportunities with children and families. Free.