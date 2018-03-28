Thursday, March 29
Dance Me a Story: Shel Silverstein Poems: 6 p.m., Davenport Public Library , 3000 N. Fairmount St. Participants can join dancers from Ballet Quad-Cities for an hour of movement and music as they bring the poems of Shel Silverstein to life. Free.
Friday, March 30
Natural Grocers' Eggcellent Adventure: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Natural Grocers, 3805 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Featuring a healthy Easter Egg Hunt with kid-friendly activities and prizes. For all ages. Free.
Saturday, March 31
Spring Celebration and Eco Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. to noon, Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Children 3-12 years can participate in either a hide-and-seek egg hunt or a GPS scavenger egg hunt. There also will be a variety of hands-on activities where children and families can learn about local wildlife and upcycling as well as meet turtle, snake and salamander animal ambassadors. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Each paid child will receive a bag of eco-friendly goodies. For more information or to register (recommended), call 563-336-3374. $7, $5 members.
Easter Hop and Spring Fling: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport . Featuring an egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, kids crafts, face painting, bounce house and more. Free with charge for some activities.
Hilltop Egg Hunt: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cork Hill Park, 11th Street and Farnum Street, Davenport. People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H) will host this egg hunt featuring prizes, games, face painting, bounce house, free lunch and a visit from the Easter Bunny. This event will be held rain or shine. Free.
Humane Society of Scott County's annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt: 12:30 p.m., Fejervary Park, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring two groups, small and large, with dogs on a leash at all times. Costumes encouraged. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m. with the hunt at 1 p.m. For an additional $2, dogs can compete in an Easter Bonnet contest. Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Scott County. $10 per dog.
Easter Egg Hunt: 2-4 p.m., Prairie Heights Park, 5600 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Featuring two egg hunts, bounce houses, balloon animals and a magician. The hunts will be at 2:30 and 3 p.m. There also will be food trucks on site for participants to purchase food and drinks. Free.
Anthony Gomes with the Winter Blues All-Stars: 8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. $15 day of show, $12 in advance.
Clint Black: 8 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7707 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $30 to $70.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Circle Tap, 1345 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Smooth Groove: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., 11th Street Precinct Bar and Grill, 2108 E. 11th St., Davenport. Free.
Tuesday, April 03
DeWitt Noon Lions Club 2018 travelogue: 3 and 7 p.m., Opera House Theatre, 712 6th Ave., DeWitt. Part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club's 2018 travelogue series featuring George Kruckenberg sharing photos of Austria and Switzerland. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. $5 donation.
Friday, April 06
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast with coffee, juice and tea is included in the fee. There also will be a coffee talk after with sharing of stories of wildlife encounters and anything nature related. This month's topic will be, "Changing Lawn Expectations in Your Neighborhood." This discussion will begin with information on the public education campaign, "Good Neighbor Iowa," and changing the way we look at lawn care including easy ways to ensure yards benefit wildlife and the environment, mistakes to avoid and common lawn concerns. Featuring guest speaker, Tara Witherow. $10, $5 members.
2018 Opening Doors Gala: 6-11 p.m., Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring magical entertainment, hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, dinner and live and silent auctions. Two local magicians, David Casas and Michael Sampson, will perform strolling magic during the cocktail hour and Travis Hosette will sing Sinatra Live. Gala attendees will get to be part of the magic and hear about how the impact donations make on families like ones enrolled in the TotalChild program. Proceeds benefit Family Resources. For more information or to reserve a seat or table, visit, famres.org/calendar. $85.
Katie Ganshert: 7 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 320 W. Kimberly Road , Davenport. Book signing. Free.
Danielle Nicole Band with the Brandon Miller Band: 8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. $12 day of show, $10 in advance.
Saturday, April 07
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr: Wilderness Awareness: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can earn about different plants and the many types of animals that share the woodlands. Limited space. For more information or to register (required), visit putnam.org/Calendar/Explorers-Explorers-Jr-Wilderness-Awareness. $14 per program, $11 per program for members. Brittany Glass, Educational Services Coordinator, blgass@putnam.org, 563-336-7290.
Eiermarkt Spring Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This annual craft fair will feature local vendors with treats, goodies and local crafts for the Easter season. Free.
Hawkeye State Stormer: 5 p.m. to midnight, Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. Featuring the Nadas, Poison Control Center, Prime Movers, TWINS and the Volcano Boys. $30 day of show, $25 in advance.
Trivia Night: 6:30-10 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 E. Bryant St., Walcott. This trivia night to support the West High soccer teams in raising funds to purchase a scoreboard for the home field will feature tables of eight players. Participants may bring snacks. $10 per person.
Trivia Night: 7-9:30 p.m., Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This trivia night benefiting the Bi-State Literacy Council will feature the top-scoring table winning $100 for a designated library. There also will be a special prize for the table with the best spring-themed table decorations. $10 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 26, 702 W. 35th St., Davenport. Bend of the River Quad-Cities Pilot Club will sponsor this trivia night featuring door prizes and raffle baskets. Participants may bring snacks with beverages available for purchase. All proceeds will go towards the building of Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-5442. $10 per person.
Charlie King: 7 p.m., Broadway Presbyterian Church, 710 23rd St., Rock Island. This song-writer and performer will perform a concert in conjunction with organizations for peace, cultural diversity and human rights. The concert will be accompanied by sales of hand-crafted items representing the cultures of Guatemala and Native Americans. Refreshments also will be available at intermission. Requested donation: $10 at the door, $8 in advance.
Murder in the Mist: A Hauberg Mystery Scavenger Hunt: 7 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can work together to search through the house for clues to solve a murder mystery. Ability to navigate stairs on all floors required. Hor d'oeuvres will be included with a cash bar available to participants 21 years and older. All proceeds support restoration and operation of the historic Hauberg Estate. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/murder-in-the-mist-a-hauberg-mystery-scavenger-hunt- 42066899228. $35.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Sunday, April 08
Annual Spring Coin Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Camden Center, 2701 1st St. E, Milan. The Quad-City Coin Club will present this show featuring 80 dealer tables, offering US coins, foreign coins, ancient and modern coins, gold and silver bullion, US and foreign paper money, exhibits, a coin raffle and door prizes every hour. Kids will be able to select coins from a world treasure chest and there will be a youth coin auction at 1:30 p.m. Club members also will be available to identify coins and paper money and answer questions on coin collecting. There will be a lunch stand available. Free.
Sensory Friendly Film: Dream Big: 1:45-2:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. There also will be a designated chill out zone available outside of the theater featuring therapy dogs from the Quad-Cities Canine Assistance Network. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Bringing Down the Butcher of Prague: The Assassination of Reinhard Heydrich: 2-3:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Dr. Robinson Yost and Dr. Laura Yost will present this program about one of the most daring (and controversial) episodes of WWII espionage the killing of top Nazi official Reinhard Heydrich. Participants can exam the political and military context of this act of Czech resistance, code-named Operation Anthropoid, and discuss the details of who planned it, approved it, carried it out and the consequences. The talk also will highlight locations in Prague memorializing the men who sacrificed their lives, as well as how this dramatic story has been retold on film. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Grease: 2 and 7 p.m., Rave Motion Pictures, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Through April 14. Part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series presented by Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies. These showings will celebrate the movie's 40th Anniversary and will feature special pre- and post-film commentary by TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz. Movie-goers are encouraged to come in costume to celebrate this cinematic high school reunion. $9.50 adult (7 p.m. showings), $7.50 adult (2 p.m. showings), $7.25 senior citizens/children (all showings).
Catfish Jazz Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club (formerly Knights of Columbus), 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians can bring an axe and join a host trio for some jamming, dancing and fellowship. There will be a light supper available for purchase ($6) as well as a cash bar. Free.
Multidate Events
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
The art of Erik Ohrn: March 31. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the oil paintings of Ohrn. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Free.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Symphony Under the Cathedral: Through April 6. ArtSpace Gallery, Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus, Moline. Featuring mixed media works by BHC alumna Tami Schmidt that were inspired by her own prairie. There will be a reception with Schmidt 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 1. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free.
The art of Tilly Woodward, David Zahn, Cindy Lesperance, Carol Hamilton and Brad Hook: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport will feature paintings by Woodward and sculpture by Zahn as well as encaustic works by Lesperance, Hamilton and Hook. Free with $1 an hour parking.
The art of Tom Hempel: Through March. Opera House Theatre, 716 6th Ave., DeWitt. Featuring 31 paintings by Hempel. Hours: 6-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 1:30-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Free.
Abandoned: Through April 22. 1-4 p.m., River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring the photographs by Karen Austion inspired by the rough beauty and loneliness of forgotten places slowly being taken back by nature. Many of the frames were made by Mallory Austin from reclaimed wood from a century barn near Camanche. Mallory also will have a display of several Early American storage chests made from the same reclaimed wood. There will be a reception for the artist 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, March 18. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The Magical Glow of Fireflies: Through April 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the wonder of fireflies through the eyes of international photographer, Radim Schreiber, in this exhibit featuring the light and sounds of the forest. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
2018 Duck Hatching: Thursday-Saturday, March 29-31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, Moline. This annual duck hatching event will include hatching observation, duckling education with informational sessions conducted at the top of every hour. In addition to observing duck eggs hatching and ducklings playing and swimming, children can ask questions and will have an opportunity to pet a duckling. A video showing duck eggs hatching also will be shown so guests can witness the full experience anytime during the visit. In addition, a special guest will be on site for spring photo opportunities with children and families. Free.
Clue: The Musical: Thursday-Saturday, March 29-31, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through March 31. $16. 309-738-2540.
Collector and Toy Tractor Weekend: Saturday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, April 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building Museum, 103 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. Toy tractors and farm implements of all shapes, sizes and brands will be exhibited on the first floor of the museum. There also will be collections such as patent medicine, celluloid items and more. These treasures are from individuals' private collections and are for display only. Free.