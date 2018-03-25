IOWA FALLS – What does it mean to experience Ellsworth? This close-knit “family” atmosphere makes Ellsworth students feel right at home. Located in Iowa’s ‘scenic city,’ the beautiful 40-acre campus is located near the Iowa River, just a short walk away from downtown.
ECC has more than 55 degree programs to choose from, ranging from nursing to criminal justice and athletic training to agriculture. You can keep busy with an array of student clubs, activities and sporting events to attend.
With more than 70 percent of ECC students transferring to a four-year institution to complete a bachelor’s degree, ECC has one of the highest student success rates of any community college in Iowa. Another reason so many students choose to start their college experience at Ellsworth and then transfer credits for a bachelor’s degree is because ECC has dual enrollment agreements with the University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State University. That means when you enroll at ECC, you can also be enrolled at one of the Regent universities at the same time. Dual enrollment gives ECC students access to academic advising, library resources, athletic events and all the other amenities of the state universities.
And ECC’s agriculture program was recently named as one of six outstanding agriculture education programs nationwide by the National Association of Agricultural Educators.
Here’s even more good news about Ellsworth …
- Over $688,000 is awarded in ECC scholarships each year. More than 70 percent of our students receive some type of scholarship or financial aid.
- ECC isn’t the biggest…just the best! Our smaller class size allows you a more hands-on approach to learning and our instructors are outstanding.
- Our faculty and staff are known (and appreciated) for their support of and commitment to their students.
- Our intercollegiate athletic programs are among the best – football, volleyball, wrestling, basketball, baseball and softball.
- There are a lot of activities, events, clubs and organizations for students. You can be highly involved, meet lots of people, and build a great college portfolio at Ellsworth.
ECC offers Panther Preview Days for prospective students. For Panther Preview dates/times or to reserve a space for yourself and a parent or friend, contact the ECC Admissions Office at 641-648-4611 or 800-322-9235 or e-mail eccinfo@iavalley.edu. There’s more information online at www.EllsworthCollege.com.
