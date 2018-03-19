University of Illinois Extension is offering Food Rescue at Home, a new program in collaboration with the Food Rescue Partnership, to give consumers practical tips, resources and ideas to divert food from the landfill, keep money in your pocket and make the world a greener place.
The program will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 11 and 25 at the Extension office in Milan.
The two-part series explores the food waste issues in the United States, what you can do to rescue food at home, creative uses for food scraps, composting and local initiatives that are working to rescue food.
Participants will be able to taste recipes, watch demonstrations and practice skills in the program led by Kristin Bogdonas, nutrition and wellness educator for Illinois Extension, and Liz Hogan-Wells, vice chair of the Food Rescue Partnership of the Quad-Cities.
There also will be optional field trips to the RiverBend Foodbank and the Milan Landfill for tours and presentations.
To register, visit web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call University of Illinois Extension at 309-756-9978.
