If you’ve heard of the phrase, “television is the opiate of the masses,” and wondered about its origins, it’s highly likely that the author was simply tweaking the oft-paraphrased sentiment attributed to Karl Marx, who in 1843 wrote of religion being the “opium of the people.”
Nonetheless, a similar meaning — that television acts to sedate its mass audience into a sense of complacency, dullness, and relative inactivity — comes across. To its detractors, television is a force for feeding the people what they want to hear — rather than what they should hear, or what they ought to know. It’s a sentiment that’s probably been around as long as television has existed.
Ray Bradbury’s book, “Fahrenheit 451,” takes it a step further, equating television, film and any form of media that provides little knowledge and immediate gratification, a collective opiate. But for some this characterization is a good thing, the boon for a compliant and non-protesting public, identifying knowledge as the danger and words the terror.
And where might people find these vehicles of terrorism? Books, of course, and thus explains the subtitle of Bradbury’s 1953 novel, “the temperature at which book paper catches fire, and burns …”
The firemen in these pages, instead of putting out actual flames, extinguish the fires of knowledge that may be contained by the written word and burn any book they find — and anybody who can’t let their books die.
HBO and filmmaker Ramin Bahrani have created an adaptation of the novel, premiering Saturday, that stars Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon. Jordan plays Montag, the “fireman” who starts to question the purpose of his job; and Shannon — whom Bahrani directed in 2014’s “99 Homes,” a devastating take on the housing crisis of a decade ago — plays Beatty, Montag’s boss and the one charged with keeping him on task.
If the subject matter feels a bit familiar, you’re not the only one who thinks so: The director has said he looked around at the world a few years ago and felt like now might be an apt time to adapt this particular book. But Montag’s doubts overwhelm him, and he gets caught up in the underground resistance movement, which is determined to teach the legacy, if not the content, of books to those who don’t know what they don’t know And for Beatty, that threat — of the people learning alternative ways of thinking — is the ultimate threat that must be turned into ashes.
“Fahrenheit 451,” also starring Sofia Boutella, Martin Donovan, and Keir Dullea, premieres at 7 p.m. Saturday on HBO.
The end is nigh
A few shows, ended without knowing it was the end (“Alex, Inc.,” “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” “Great News,” “Rise”). But for a few lucky ones, they went in to the season with eyes looking toward the finish line. “Once Upon a Time” closes out its seven-season run of reimagining and mashing up fairy tales with real life Friday, with an episode called “Leaving Storybrooke,” the battle between good and evil, waged lo these many days, ultimately must be resolved … or must it?
And come Tuesday, the Hecks of Orson, Ind., take one last road trip as eldest son Axl takes a job in Denver as “The Middle” comes to an end. The family whose relatability — frugal Frankie, cheapskate Mike, sweet and sunny Sue, perennially lazy Axl, and far-too-quirky Brick —says goodbye the only way they know how: reluctantly, but with sincerity.
“Once Upon a Time” airs at 7 p.m. Friday, and “The Middle” airs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, both on ABC.
