An exhibit celebrating the books of children's author and illustrator Eric Carle opens this month at the Family Museum.
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit runs May 26 to Sept. 9. Carle is the author of "The Very Hungry Catepillar" and other books.
The hands-on exhibit gives visitors an opportunity to step into Eric Carle’s colorful picture books, illustrated in his hand-painted tissue paper collage technique. The exhibit celebrates Carle’s love of nature, his respect for the emotional lives of children, and his recurring themes of friendship, creativity, and the power of imagination.
Activities include:
- Become the Very Hungry Caterpillar
- Weave a web with the Very Busy Spider
- Find a light with the Very Lonely Firefly
- Make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump
- Compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket
- Create artwork using many of Eric Carle’s materials and techniques
- Enjoy a gallery of prints from Eric Carle’s “Very” book series
