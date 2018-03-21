A Davenport felon arrested in September 2016 after police say he was in possession of a rifle near a Davenport high school was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison.
Davion Burge, 22, pleaded guilty in September to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Police say that on Sept. 14, 2016, Burge possessed a Walthar .22 caliber rifle, Model M-4, as he walked near Davenport West High School. When approached by police, Burge ran and hid in a nearby apartment complex.
Due to Burge’s location, the school was placed on lockdown for about an hour. When arrested, Burge additionally was in possession of a Taurus, 9-millimeter pistol, Model PT 24/7, as well as ammunition for the rifle and pistol.
Burge admitted he broke into a residence earlier that day and stole the firearms and ammunition. He is prohibited from possessing firearms as he has two prior felony burglary convictions and a felony conviction for escape.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.