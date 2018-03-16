Cardinals 4, Marlins 2

Miami;100;000;100—2;7;0

St. Louis (ss);100;020;10x—4;9;1

Alcantara, O'Grady (5), Ziegler (6), Tazawa (7), Steckenrider (8), and Wallach, Telis; Wacha, Lyons (7), Leone (8), Norris (9), and Molina. W -- Wacha 1-2. L -- Alcantara 0-1. Sv --Norris. HRs -- Dietrich; Molina (2).

National 4, Cardinals 2

St. Louis (ss);000;100;001—2;8;0

Washington;000;004;00x—4;10;0

Mikolas, Sherriff (6), Lucas (6), Mayers (10), and Kelly, Pena; Gonzalez, Fedde (6), Collins (9), and Severino, Kieboom. W -- Fedde 1-1. L -- Sherriff 0-1. Sv -- Collins. HRs -- Gyorko.

Cubs 6, White Sox 3

Chicago Cubs;000;402;000—6;13;0

Chicago White Sox;000;011;010—3;6;0

Darvish, Morrow (6), Duensing (7), Hancock (8), and Contreras, Davis; Lopez, Cedeno (5), Infante (6), Dunning (7), Ross Jr. (9), and Castillo, Zavala. W -- Darvish 2-0. L -- Lopez 1-1. Sv -- Hancock. HRs -- Contreras, Freeman; Moncada, Garcia.

