Spring is a prime time for using soft plastic jerk worms, which are most always fished with a jerk or twitch type retrieve. This is very productive, but takes some close line watching, and knowing when to set the hook. Fishing jerk worms with a “straight” retrieve, when rigged with the correct hook, can be just as productive, but have more positive hook strikes.
I’ve found a Daiichi Copperhead Bleeding Bait Butt Dragger to be the best hook. The Copperhead style is my top choice for any method of fishing the jerk worm, but with the addition of the shank weight found on the Butt Dragger, it creates a keel, along with having the extra weight to allow the lure to fall quicker, and cast further and more accurate.
Using the weight as a keel will keep the lure on a steady path, which will be good for several different variations of the “straight’ retrieve. There are 3 basic variations that I use when fishing the jerk worm in this way — completely straight; finger jig; and stop-and-go.
Completely straight
This variation is the simplest. It is much like fishing a crankbait or spinnerbait, only a little slower so that the lure will stay at the desired depth. This is a perfect retrieve for when ticking the tops of submerged weeds, and not allowing the bait to drop down too deep to bog down into the weeds. If fishing the weeds, most strikes will come just as the lure leaves a weed that it hits. Otherwise, if in an open water situation the strike will be just like a spinnerbait, and the hook can be set almost immediately. The main difference is that the fish will hold on to the bait longer, as with a normal plastic worm.
Finger jig variation
I use finger jigging primarily when fishing a Power Minnow, Natural Forage Baits Lil Killer, and B-Fish-N AuthentX Ribb Finn on jig heads or Road Runner/Casey’s Runner Head. However it has been found to work extremely well with the straight retrieve of a jerk worm. I mainly use Natural Forage Baits’ Jerk Shad. Finger jigging produces the actions to flip the tail around like a real bait fish.
This retrieve, with an open face spinning rig, will be used anywhere that the completely straight retrieve is used. In many cases I’ve found when using this retrieve that the strikes will be much more aggressive.
For those of you who have not read my past article about finger jigging, the technique is very simple. As you are retrieving the line extend your index finger, on the hand holding the rod, downward, and allow the line to strike the finger on every revolution of the bail. Whatever speed is used is how fast the lure will be jigged. The line bumping the finger will cause the rod tip to jump, which applies the jigging motion to the lure.
Stop-and-go
A stop-and-go retrieve can be done in two ways — as reel and pause; or rod sweep and reel up slack on the pause. With either way it is best to keep the rod parallel to the water, and make the hook set as a side sweep motion.
This way of fishing the jerk worm is great for when going over or on the outside of brush and fallen trees. It also works well through standing timber where the pause comes along side a standing tree. Other areas to use the retrieve are the outside edges of docks, and over points.
With all of these straight variations, speed can be the key factor in producing fish. So, it is good to vary the speed until the correct one is found. I’ve found that most of the time if fish are hitting this sort of lure that a medium speed normally works well. However, a good rule to follow is to keep the speed so that it will bump the tops of whatever cover is being fished, without getting hung up in it.
With any of the worms I prefer a shad or white color variation. This isn’t saying that some of the other colors won’t work, and they do have the days when they might be the best, but I’ve found that the shad type colors are a natural look for a natural straight swimming type retrieve.
Another thing that I add is a dose of Kick’N Bass Attractant. My two favorite scents are the Java and Anise Shad.
There have been times when fishing a jerk worm with the normal twitching retrieve isn’t the hottest method of fishing, but when switching to using the lure with a straight retrieve it completely changes. Maybe this is because a straight retrieve is more like fishing a swimbait, crankbait or spinnerbait. Whatever the reason, it can work, and adds another variation to this already great fish producer.
Until next time, get out on the water, and enjoy a great day of fishing.
