DUNLAP — With the Geneseo and Peoria Notre Dame girls soccer teams entering Tuesday night’s matchup without giving up a goal in almost a month, something had to give at the Class 2A Dunlap Sectional semifinal.
PND used a high-pressure attack and a balanced lineup to win 3-0 and end the Lady Leafs’ season at 17-4. The Lady Irish (21-3) posted an 11th straight shutout in winning their 13th straight match, advancing to play host Dunlap in Friday’s sectional final.
PND freshman Tegan Timerman scored the first of her two goals in the 16th minute, helping the Irish to a 1-0 halftime lead.
Geneseo senior captain Heather Dietrich said the Leafs have been a second-half team this season, often playing their best after the break.
“I think we did that this game, but we just made a few mental errors and it just kind of resulted in a goal or they got the momentum back,” said Dietrich, who has taken more a "facilitator" role her senior year. “But I’m proud of how we played the whole game.”
Timerman scored her second goal in the 55th minute, and Bridget Taylor scored on a header five minutes later. The Leafs were out-shot 15-10 in the loss. Lauren Pardoe had six saves for Geneseo, which also survived a pair of PND shots which ricocheted back off the crossbar.
Dietrich, who will play soccer at Illinois Wesleyan, said the high-pressure style of PND is not one the team often saw this season.
“It was a fun game to play, but we always know that they are going to bring the physicality and it’s going to be a high-pressure, one-two touch game. And that’s what we got.”
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said there was little for the team to hang its head about.
"For us, it was a great season. Great senior leadership. We fought to the end," said Morton. "And sometimes that can get away from you. But they didn't give up, and I'm very proud of them for that fact. We had chances. We didn't take advantage of some of them, but I'm very proud of how we fought all game long against a very good team."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.