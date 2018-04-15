IHMVCU Shootout headed back to Augie

Tournament director Gary Thrapp confirmed Sunday the IHMVCU Girls Basketball Shootout will return to Augustana College next season.

The event, which pits Iowa against Illinois schools, was a success at Moline's Wharton Field House in January. However, Thrapp said Augustana athletic director Mike Zapolski specifically altered his program's CCIW basketball schedules to make room for the shootout.

The 2019 version will be held at the Carver Center on Jan. 5 and the 2020 edition is slated for Jan. 11.

Thrapp also said Annawan will replace Pekin in next year's field.

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.

