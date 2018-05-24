2018 Quad City Amateur

at Emeis Golf Course

Championship flight, Round 1

T1. Dylan Daxon, 70; T1. Matt Schlueter, 70; T1. Bryan Lemkau, 70; 4. Dillon Cooney, 73; T5. Toby Kurtis, 74; T5. Ben Peters, 74; T7. Tyler Bussert, 75; T7. Callen Smith, 75; T7. Noah Hogue, 75; T7. Brad Hadley, 75; T11. Brad Stuart, 76; T11. Cody Flatt, 76; T13. Ryan VanDeRostyne, 77; T13. Brent Haydon, 77; T13. Tony Parkhurst, 77; T13. Aaron Willie, 77; T13. Dave Schurke, 77; T18. Josh Nelson, 78; T18. Dennis Bell, 78; T18. William Mosenfelder, 78; T18. Kyle Yerington, 78; T18. Chad Coppinger, 78; T18. Greg Rios, 78; T24. Andy Sirois, 79; T24. Sam Herrmann, 79; T24. Dan McFate, 79; T27. Joe Ibarra, 80; T27. Dale Cary, 80; T27. Jamie Hallstrom, 80; T27. Bob McCloskey, 80; 31. Ben Hanser, 81; T32. Adam Talbot, 82; T32. Anthony Ruthey, 82; T34. Jakob Kirman, 83; T34. Joe Demory, 83; T36. Zach Sharp, 85; T36. Peter Lucke, 85; 38. Sean Cary, 86; 39. Matt Kramer, 88; 40. Hunhui Oh, 89; 41. Jarrod Krug, 90; 42. Jason Henley, 95; 43. Joshua Wisong, 104.

Holes in one

Austin Braud; Rock Island — Indian Bluff, No. 7, 125 yards, sand wedge. Witnesses: Joe Jungwirth, Keo Seuen, Brett Dotter.

Bob Pickett, Rock Island — Saddleback Ridge, No. 4. Witnesses: Jim Braet, Andy Sharp, Jeff Murphy.

