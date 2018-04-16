Greatest Grains is offering a free class from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, April 22, on the ways to enjoy turmeric.
Research studies have shown turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which may offer protection against certain cancers, treat arthritis, reduce blood sugar and help in the prevention of Alzheimer's disease among other benefits.
Participants will learn how to make turmeric shots, tofu eggless salad and use turmeric in a smoothie as well as other ideas for incorporating turmeric into the diet. Turmeric supplements also will be discussed and displayed.
Greatest Grains is located at 1600 N. Harrison St., Davenport. To register for the class, please visit the events page at www.greatestgrains.com.
