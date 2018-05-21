DES MOINES — Fred Hubbell is flexing his self-financing muscles, and Kim Reynolds is saving up for what promises to be a costly general election campaign.
Hubbell, one of six Democratic candidates for Iowa governor, poured more than $2 million of his own money into his campaign this year.
Reynolds, the Republican governor, has built her campaign account to more than $4 million as she waits for Democrats to choose their challenger.
All fundraising figures are according to campaign reports filed with the state board that oversees campaign fundraising. Candidates for state office were required Monday to file fundraising reports for January 1 through May 14.
Hubbell raised more than $3 million during the 20-week period, matching his output for all of 2017. This time, however, the Des Moines businessman contributed $2.1 million of his own money to his campaign.
In an attempt to win the competitive, six-way Democratic primary, Hubbell also has spent a lot of money: nearly $4 million during the period, mostly on television advertising.
Hubbell has just less than $250,000 remaining for the sprint to the finish and the June 5 primary election.
“From the start, Fred has been committed to building a campaign with the resources and organization to compete and win against the Reynolds fundraising machine, and consistently we’ve proven we’re ready to do just that,” Hubbell’s campaign manager Michelle Gajewski said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the team we’ve built and the investments we’ve made in our extensive organizing and field program.”
The Hubbell campaign claimed it received more than 3,100 new contributions this period from more than 1,200 new individual donors, and that of the donations more than 80 percent came from Iowans and 99 percent came from individuals instead of political organizations.
Reynolds raised more than $1.2 million over the period and has more than $4.2 million in her account. She will be able to save much of that money while the Democratic candidates burn through theirs in an attempt to win their primary.
Reynolds does not face a primary challenge in part because former Cedar Rapids mayor Ron Corbett failed to obtain the required number of signatures to be placed on the ballot.
Reynolds’ campaign said 97 percent of contributions came from Iowans.
Cathy Glasson, a Coralville nurse and union leader, raised more than $593,000 this period. Her campaign said 92 percent of the donations were for $50 or less.
Glasson continued to gain union support from across the country: many of her donations came from out-of-state union members. Her campaign was endorsed by the Service Employees International Union.
“From Day 1, this campaign has been about doing politics differently,” Cathy Glasson said in a statement. “Whether it was in the ice and snow of the February caucuses or the sunny days of May, we’ve been focused on the hard work of building a people-powered movement house by house and town by town all across Iowa.”
Nate Boulton, a state senator from Des Moines, raised more than $500,000 this period. His campaign said 85 percent of the donations came from Iowans and nearly 1,500 individuals donated to Boulton during this period alone.
"We could not be more proud and excited about the broad base of support Nate's campaign has received from all across the state," Boulton campaign manager Joseph O'Hern said in a statement. "Now with over 2,800 individuals that have invested in Nate's campaign, it is clear Iowa Democrats are not only excited about Nate's candidacy but taking action to ensure he becomes the Democratic nominee."
Glasson and Boulton also spent heavily on advertising during the period. Glasson has roughly $229,000 remaining in her account, and Boulton just more than $100,000.
Hubbell leads the primary race, according to an Iowa Poll published this past weekend by the Des Moines Register. In the poll of likely primary voters, 31 percent said they would vote for Hubbell if the election was today, compared to 20 percent for Boulton and 13 percent for Glasson.
However, 24 percent of respondents said they were undecided and 75 percent said their mind could be changed before the June 5 primary.
OTHER RACES
Agriculture secretary: In the five-way race to be the Republican Party’s nominee, state legislator Dan Zumbach had most successful period, raising nearly $125,000. He still has almost $81,000 remaining.
Ray Gaesser and interim ag secretary Mike Naig both raised more than $80,000. Craig Lang raised more than $30,000 and added a $30,000 loan from himself.
A report for Chad Ingels was not published as of Monday.
Democratic candidate Tim Gannon, who does not face a primary challenge, raised more than $44,000.
Secretary of state: Two Democrats are running for the post. Deidre DeJear raised just less than $90,000 during the period, and Jim Mowrer raised nearly $73,000.
Republican incumbent Paul Pate raised just $19,000, but has more than $237,000 in his campaign account.
Auditor: Democratic challenger Rob Sand raised more than $178,000 this period and has a total of more than $276,000.
That dwarfs the fundraising by the Republican incumbent, Mary Mosiman, who raised just under $61,000 this period and has just more than $111,000 in her account.
Neither candidate faces a primary challenge.
