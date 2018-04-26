Kyle Hendricks outpitched Chase Anderson with seven crisp innings, and the Chicago Cubs stopped Milwaukee's eight-game win streak with a 1-0 victory over the Brewers on Thursday night.
Hendricks (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out five and walked none in his best outing this season. Anderson (2-2) stayed with him until Kyle Schwarber drove a 0-1 pitch over the wall in right for his seventh homer with one out in the sixth.
Carl Edwards Jr. worked the eighth and Brandon Morrow finished the six-hitter for his fifth save in five chances. With two outs and Ryan Braun on first, Travis Shaw flied out to the warning track in left.
The Cubs had seven hits while playing without slugger Kris Bryant, who missed his third straight game after he was beaned during a victory at Colorado last weekend. Catcher Willson Contreras rested for most of the night before entering as a defensive replacement for the eighth.
Milwaukee got a two-out double in each of the first two innings but was unable to capitalize. Shaw flied out with Braun on second in the first, and Jett Bandy took a called third strike after Orlando Arcia's hit in the second.
Cardinals 4, Mets 3, 13 innings: Dexter Fowler's 13th-inning single capped a comeback from a pair of deficits Thursday and gave the St. Louis Cardinals a 4-3 victory over the New York Mets.
St. Louis trailed 2-0 in the seventh and 3-2 in the 10th. Tommy Pham had four hits and scored twice, a day after leaving a game after cutting his head with his bat while warning up in an indoor batting game. He played with a large bandage on his head.
Jose Martinez walked with one out in the 13th against Paul Sewald (0-1), took second on a single by Marcell Ozuna and scored when Fowler singled to right for his sixth game-ending RBI.
White Sox 6, Royals 3: One day after manager Rick Renteria's mother passed away, the White Sox pummeled five home runs to beat the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Matt Davidson hit two of the home runs, and his first since April 11. Yoan Moncada led off the game with a solo home run, his second leadoff home run in two days, just the fourth White Sox player to accomplish that feat, joining Kenny Lofton in 2002, Alejandro De Aza in 2013 and Adam Eaton in 2015.
Wellington Castillo and Trayce Thompson also homered against Royals starter Jacob Junis. Chicago starter Lucas Giolito (1-3) picked up his first win.
Renteria will be away from the team today and Saturday to attend funeral services in Austin, Texas. His mother, Angela, was 91.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.