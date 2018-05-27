NHL
|STANLEY CUP FINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Washington vs. Vegas
Monday, May 28: Washington at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 30: Washington at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 2: Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 4: Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 7: x-Washington at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 10: x-Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 13: x-Washington at Vegas, 7 p.m.
ECHL
|KELLY CUP FINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Florida vs. Colorado
Friday, May 25: Colorado 3, Florida 1
Sunday, May 27: Florida 4, Colorado 3
Wednesday, May 30: Colorado at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 1: Colorado at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 2: x-Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 6: x-Florida at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 9: x-Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.