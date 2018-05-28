NHL

Stanley Cup finals

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Vegas 1, Washington 0

Monday, May 28: Vegas 6, Washington 4

Wednesday, May 30: Washington at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 2: Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 4: Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 7: x-Washington at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 10: x-Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13: x-Washington at Vegas, 7 p.m.

ECHL

Kelly Cup finals

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Florida 1, Colorado 1

Friday, May 25: Colorado 3, Florida 1

Sunday, May 27: Florida 4, Colorado 3

Wednesday, May 30: Colorado at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 1: Colorado at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 2: Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 6: Florida at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, June 9: Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

