NHL

Conference finals

(Best-of-7)

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 3

Friday, May 11: Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2

Sunday, May 13: Washington 6, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday, May 15: Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2

Thursday, May 17: Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2

Saturday, May 19: Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2

Monday, May 21: Washington 3, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday, May 23: Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Vegas 4, Winnipeg 1

Saturday, May 12: Winnipeg 4, Vegas 2

Monday, May 14: Vegas 3, Winnipeg 1

Wednesday, May 16: Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2

Friday, May 18: Vegas 3, Winnipeg 2

Sunday, May 20: Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1

ECHL

Conference finals

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Florida 4, Adirondack 1

Friday, May 11: Florida 4, Adirondack 3

Saturday, May 12: Adirondack 3, Florida 2, OT

Wednesday, May 16: Florida 3, Adirondack 2

Friday, May 18: Florida 7, Adirondack 3

Saturday, May 19: Florida 3, Adirondack 2

Western Conference

Colorado 3, Fort Wayne 2

Saturday, May 12: Colorado 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT

Sunday, May 13: Fort Wayne 3, Colorado 2

Wednesday, May 16: Fort Wayne 4, Colorado 2

Friday, May 18: Colorado 2, Fort Wayne 1

Saturday, May 19: Colorado 4, Fort Wayne 3, OT

Tuesday, May 22: Fort Wayne at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 23: Fort Wayne at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments