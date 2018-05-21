NHL
Conference finals
(Best-of-7)
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 3
Friday, May 11: Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2
Sunday, May 13: Washington 6, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday, May 15: Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2
Thursday, May 17: Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2
Saturday, May 19: Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2
Monday, May 21: Washington 3, Tampa Bay 0
Wednesday, May 23: Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Western Conference
Vegas 4, Winnipeg 1
Saturday, May 12: Winnipeg 4, Vegas 2
Monday, May 14: Vegas 3, Winnipeg 1
Wednesday, May 16: Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2
Friday, May 18: Vegas 3, Winnipeg 2
Sunday, May 20: Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1
ECHL
Conference finals
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Florida 4, Adirondack 1
Friday, May 11: Florida 4, Adirondack 3
Saturday, May 12: Adirondack 3, Florida 2, OT
Wednesday, May 16: Florida 3, Adirondack 2
Friday, May 18: Florida 7, Adirondack 3
Saturday, May 19: Florida 3, Adirondack 2
Western Conference
Colorado 3, Fort Wayne 2
Saturday, May 12: Colorado 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT
Sunday, May 13: Fort Wayne 3, Colorado 2
Wednesday, May 16: Fort Wayne 4, Colorado 2
Friday, May 18: Colorado 2, Fort Wayne 1
Saturday, May 19: Colorado 4, Fort Wayne 3, OT
Tuesday, May 22: Fort Wayne at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 23: Fort Wayne at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
