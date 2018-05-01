Holes in one

Michael Smith, Bettendorf — Palmer Hills Golf Course, No. 8, 170 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Tom Wolfe, John Oliver, Matt Maroney.

Chuck Hanna, Moline -- Indian Bluff Golf Course, No. 7, 96 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Ken Young, Gene Young

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments