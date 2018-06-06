These are the participants on Thursday's Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities (including their service): 

VETERANS 

Illinois

Channahon  -- Roy McGinnis, Vietnam

Cordova -- William Kirkham, Vietnam

Deer Grove -- George Branson, Vietnam

Dixon -- Lawrence Berge, World War II; Jon Detrick, Vietnam; John Foxley, Vietnam; Kenneth Strock, Vietnam

Downers Grove -- Thomas Orr, Vietnam

Erie -- Robert Dillin, Korea; James Melton, Vietnam; Tim Possley, Vietnam

Fenton -- Ronald Kuykendall, Korea; David Schaver, Vietnam

Fulton -- Larry Huizenga, Vietnam; Roger Luchies, Vietnam; Larry Norem, Vietnam; James Pessman, Vietnam; LaVerne Pessman, Vietnam; Ronald Pessman; Vietnam; Dale Thayer, Vietnam; Robert Turner, Vietnam; Mervyn Vogel, Vietnam; Thomas Warner Sr., Vietnam

Lyndon -- George Ranson Jr., Vietnam; Frederick Steele, WWII; Larry Stone, Vietnam

Milledgeville -- George Biller, Vietnam; John Helms, Vietnam

Morrison -- Laurence Bealer, Korea; Gerald Damhoff, Vietnam; Robert Doescher, Vietnam; Phillip Dorsey, Vietnam; Jerry Engelkins, Vietnam; Terry Jones, Vietnam; Allen McDearmon, Korea; Kenneth Petersen, Vietnam; Garry Seaman, Vietnam; Larry Tucker, Vietnam; Dale Usterbowski, Vietnam

Mount Carroll -- Alfred Fredericks, Korea

Mount Morris -- Riley Bowers, Vietnam

Oregon -- Harry Travis, WWII

Peru -- James Massat, Vietnam

Prophetstown -- Larry Wetzel, Vietnam

Rock Falls -- Richard Bethel, Vietnam; Dallas Branson, Vietnam; Ventura Duran Jr., Vietnam; Lawrence Gholson, Vietnam; Howard Glispie, Vietnam; Douglas Harms, Vietnam; Kenneth Heerdt, Vietnam; John Kereven, Vietnam; Darrell Law, Vietnam; Michael Love, Vietnam; Allan Morthland, Vietnam; Danny Nailor, Vietnam; James Nailor, Vietnam; Richard Petty, Vietnam; Gregory Pro, Vietnam; Bradley Pyse, Vietnam; Richard Seeley, Vietnam; Fred Swanson, Vietnam; Mark Terveer, Vietnam; Michael Terveer, Vietnam; Thomas Thompson, Vietnam; Wilbur Wildman, Vietnam; Richard Willhite, Vietnam; Joseph Wittenauer, Vietnam

Rock Island -- Dennis Kuntzi, Vietnam

Savanna -- Joseph Randall, Vietnam

Sterling -- Ronald Anderson, Vietnam; Peter Barajas, Sr., Vietnam; Robert Bartel, Vietnam; Ruben Garcia, Vietnam; James Gordon, Vietnam; Gordon Harris, Vietnam; Lowell Jacobs, Vietnam; Darrell Mattson, Vietnam; James McClanahan, Vietnam; Ruben Moreno, Vietnam; Richard Nailor, Vietnam; John Nix Jr., Vietnam; Richard Rausch, Vietnam; Maurice Rhodes, Vietnam; Alexander Rios, Vietnam; David Rodekamp, Vietnam; Frederick Rodekamp Jr., Vietnam; Robert Rus, Vietnam; Curtis Smith, Vietnam; Edward Stover, Vietnam; Thomas Virtue, Vietnam; Roger Wait, Vietnam; LeRoy Wiersema, Korea; Gale Zigler, Vietnam

Sublette -- Ronald Egler, Vietnam

Thomson -- Ronald Dykstra, Vietnam; David Lawton, Vietnam

IOWA 

Davenport -- Edwin Hildebrand, Vietnam

DeWitt -- Janis Lauritzen 

Clinton -- Garry Langrehr, Vietnam

ELSEWHERE 

St. Louis -- Troy Rimmer Jr., Vietnam

GUARDIANS 

ILLINOIS 

Albany -- Susan Griffis; David Smither  

Amboy -- Susan Becker; Charles Dickinson; Debra Dickinson; Isabelita Glaser; John Glaser; Lisa Hochstatter; Jeannine Otto   

Arlington -- Candee Lawrence 

Dixon -- Joyce Haas; Andrea Hamburg; Jennifer Lang; Gerald Schnake   

Erie -- Paul Drummond; Gary Farral, Clark Mortensen Jr. 

Franklin Grove -- Harold Lowe 

Freeport -- Kevin Strock 

Fulton -- Anne Balk; James Balk; Frank Herche; Ann Koenes; Bonnie McClary   

Johnston -- Sara Minard

Lyndon -- John Willhite

Malden -- Beth Standley; Calvin Standley 

Medinah -- Jessica Kern 

Moline -- Wanita Burns 

Morrison -- Mark Steele; Matthew Usterbowski  

Oregon -- LuAnne Cann; Joyce Groenhagen, Randy Travis

Oneida -- Debra Turner 

Osco -- Suzanne Haars 

Polo -- Harold Folkers 

Prophetstown -- Robert Boone

Rock Island -- Ruth Clayton-Davis 

Rock Falls -- Roxanne Petty 

Silvis -- Stephen Marinaccio

Sterling -- Ellen Beck; John Berge; Pamela Howard 

Sublette -- Alexis Ferguson 

Tampico -- Deborah Jensen, Ramona Smith 

Thomson -- Elynn Smith 

Walnut -- Nora Kelly 

IOWA

Bettendorf -- Thomas Assman, Ellen Bloomingdale, Epigmenio Canas, Randee Duncan, Robert Duncan Jr., Charles Hughes, Larry Jones, Ludalle Jones, Jennifer Knutsen, Jeanette O'Leary, Stephen Montgomery 

Bryant -- Thomas Kruse

Clinton -- Mike Fullerton

Delmar -- John Suthers 

DeWitt -- Barbara Adams 

Eldridge -- Allen Rus 

