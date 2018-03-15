Northern Iowa did a lot of things right in their WNIT game Thursday night against Milwaukee.
They got to the line seven more times than their opponent. They forced 13 more turnovers than they committed, helping them rack up 17 more field goal attempts.
The one thing they did not do as well as Milwaukee was put the ball in the basket.
Milwaukee sunk nearly 70 percent of its shots, and 55 percent of its 3s, in grabbing an 81-67 win over Northern Iowa to keep its season alive.
Northern Iowa could only counter with 36 percent shooting from the field in finishing off a 19-14 season.
Rose Simon-Ressler led Northern Iowa with 15 points but hit only one of her 11 3-point attempts. Megan Maahs chipped in 14 points.
Jamie Reit led Milwaukee with 21 points, and Jenny Lindner potsed 19 on 8-8 shooting from the field.
Colorado State 67, Western Illinois 64: The Leathernecks led the entire second and third quarters but couldn't hold off a late Colorado State charge in the first-round of the WNIT on Thursday, falling 67-64.
Colorado State grabbed its first lead since the first quarter on an Annie Brady jumper with 5:23 left. The teams traded the lead several times until Hannah Tvrdy hit a fast-break layup off a steal from Lore Devos to give Colorado State a 65-64 edge with 35 seconds left.
Olivia Kaufmann missed two free throws that could have tied the game on the next Western possession, and they had two more shots to tie the game in the last 30 seconds but couldn't find the bottom of the net.
Muscatine graduate Emily Clemens closed her stellar Leathernecks career with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists on the night.
Taylor Higginbotham led WIU with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Colorado State was led by Devos with 19 points.
