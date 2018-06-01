DES MOINES — Fred Hubbell poured another $700,000 into his gubernatorial primary campaign during a two-week span in May, state records filed Friday show.
Friday was the final reporting deadline for state campaign fundraising before Tuesday’s primary election. The new reports cover two weeks, from May 15 through May 29.
Hubbell, a Des Moines businessman, is one of five Democrats running for governor and the race’s front-runner in public polling and campaign resources.
Hubbell donated $700,000 to his run during the period, bringing his self-funding total to nearly $3 million this year.
The Iowa governor’s salary is $130,000 per year.
Also seeking the Democratic nomination for governor are Cathy Glasson, John Norris, Andy McGuire and Ross Wilburn.
Hubbell raised an additional $148,000 from other donors during the two-week May reporting period, and his campaign spent nearly $1 million. Hubbell has been a constant presence in campaign television ads across the state.
In total, Hubbell has raised nearly $7 million over the course of his campaign, which began in 2017.
Nate Boulton raised nearly $36,000 during the two-week May reporting period despite leaving the race roughly halfway through the reporting period. Boulton dropped out on May 23 after multiple women in a Des Moines Register report made allegations of sexual misconduct.
Norris, a veteran Democratic aide with experiencing working for former Gov. Tom Vilsack and former President Barack Obama, raised nearly $37,000 during the filing period.
McGuire, a physician and former party leader from Des Moines, raised $5,000.
Wilburn, a former Iowa City mayor, reported raising no money during the two-week period.
A report for Glasson was not published on the state website as of Friday afternoon.
Kim Reynolds, the Republican governor who faces no primary challenge, maintained a campaign account with more than $4 million as she awaits the Democratic winner in this fall’s general election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.