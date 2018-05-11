Fred Hubbell has won the endorsement of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, the campaign announced Friday.
Hubbell is one of six Democrats seeking the party's nomination for governor, and the union's endorsement comes less than a month before the June 5th primary.
The union cited Hubbell's leadership and support for "fair wages and a safe environment for Iowa's workers."
The union also cited Hubbell's commitment to reverse the state legislature's decision last year to curtail most collective bargaining rights for state workers.
"Fred's history of nurturing collaboration of labor, business and community mirrors our organization's priorities," Felicia Hilton, the union's political director for Iowa and Nebraska, said in a statement.
The carpenters union has 4,500 members across Iowa.
Hubbell, a Des Moines businessman, previously ran the Younkers department store chain, as well as Equitable of Iowa, a life insurance company.
Hubbell is running against state Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, SEIU Local 199 President Cathy Glasson, former Democratic Party chair Andy McGuire, former U.S. Department of Agriculture chief of staff John Norris and former Iowa City Mayor Ross Wilburn.
