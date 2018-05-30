Lynn Hunt has been with the Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau since 2004. She’s been a vice president of sales since 2007.
Although she was officially announced as the group's interim CEO/president Wednesday, she has no aspirations for the position on a permanent basis.
In fact, she won’t even be putting her name in.
“No, I am not (interested),” she laughed while answering the question. “I am not putting my hat in the ring for the full-time president/CEO.”
Hunt said she looks to remain in her current position of vice president of sales.
"I really enjoy that, working with the meeting planners and tournament coordinators and the rights holders and governing bodies," she said. "It’s just kind of my niche to be out there identifying that business.
"I am happy with what I am doing."
Essentially, she wants it to be business as usual for the bureau.
"I think the best thing we can do is do what we do best — to market the region to our visitors," she said.
"We are in the middle of the busy summer tourism season," she said. "We have a lot of festivals and events, the John Deere Classic and the Bix and the (Quad-City) Marathon coming up.
"We want to keep ourselves front and center, marketing those events and having people come and spend their visitor dollars," Hunt said.
“We want to continue to look for and identify those meetings and sporting events that can be hosted here in the Quad-Cities, and then make sure our visitors experiences here are amazing when they get here," she said. "So we are going to be on business as usual and just keeping everything in place with our strategies as we move forward and where the CVVB is going.”
The board also learned Wednesday about the timeline of the search for the permanent replacement of former director Joe Taylor, who resigned in April and starts a similar position in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday.
On Tuesday, the bureau's president/CEO position was posted on the SearchWide website. A week ago the bureau's search committee met with a SearchWide official, said board member member Nancy Ballenger who heads the search committee.
A needs assessment was done by a diverse group of bureau stakeholders, she said, to determine the qualities and characteristics sought in the new leader. A job description, approved by the search committee, is on the bureau's website, searchwide.com/job/president-ceo-4/.
The current process calls for cultivating candidates, Ballenger said, with the list of candidates narrowed to 10-12 people before a smaller pool is determined that the search committee will interview. Finalists will be brought in during late July.
The search committee is hoping to have its new leader chosen by late July or early August, Ballenger said.
"It’s a fluid timeline," she said. "We’re off and the process has begun and we will see how it goes."
Also on Wednesday, bureau members learned the summer is off to a fast start with the Grapevine Magazine Midwest Viniculture Expo 2018 with 850 people on June 20-23; the Coca-Cola Collectors with about 700 people on June 22-July 1); and WHO News Radio's 22nd annual Tractor Ride with about 1,000 people on June 23-27.
