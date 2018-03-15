CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is losing its best basketball player.
Leron Black said Thursday he will forego his final season of eligibility, hire an agent and intends to pursue opportunities in professional basketball.
His decision was saluted by his coach, Brad Underwood.
“Leron and I have had a number of discussions about his future since our season ended,” Underwood said. “We fully support this decision. Leron has greatly improved over the last year and showcased that development as one of the most consistent players in the Big Ten.
“He was an efficient scorer at all three areas of the court, shooting a high percentage whether it was on post-ups, midrange or out to the 3-point arc. He was one of the toughest players to guard in our league.”
Black led Illinois in scoring (15.3 ppg), rebounding (5.3), field goal percentage (.547) and 3-point shooting (.512).
“Beyond the game of basketball, he also got engaged and completed his degree (in communications), so he has had a very special year,” Underwood said. “Leron has achieved his goal of graduating from the University of Illinois, and he will always be a part of the Fighting Illini family.”
Black issued a statement of thanks.
“This was a very tough decision for me,” he said. “I have loved my time at Illinois and have grown so much during my four years here. I’m thankful for the guidance from my coaches, my teammates and everyone at the Irwin Academic Center.
“I came to Illinois to play basketball and earn my degree and I am proud to have earned my bachelor’s and will continue to work toward my master’s.
“I have met so many incredible people while here on campus including my finance, Sheila, who will also graduate in May. I feel Illinois has prepared me for the next chapter in my life, which is to realize my dream of playing professional basketball.
“I wish this coaching staff and my teammates all the best. Illinois basketball is in great hands with coach Underwood. The future is bright here.”
Black is the second player in the past 10 days to announce he was leaving the program. Freshman Mark Smith said he didn’t feel he was a good fit for the program and would transfer after completing this academic semester.
Black had his ups and downs at Illinois. More than two years ago he was arrested for a skirmish at a local nightclub during which he pulled a knife and threatened a bouncer.
Black said he was protecting his future fiancé and he eventually pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault. He served 12 months of conditional discharge, completed required community service and paid a $200 fine.
Later, he admitted he was wrong in the incident at the nightclub, said he had a realization that he was lucky to be a scholarship athlete and has had a clean record since. He even continued to volunteer at the Garden Hill Elementary School and says when his basketball career is over, he will answer his calling to help children.
Underwood, who had heard tales about Black’s quick trigger temper, said he has matured and mellowed into a team leader others look up to.
After serving a four-game suspension to open the 2016-17 season, he said he viewed his “second chance” as an opportunity to do better work in the classroom, too. And he backed that up by being named to the Academic All-Big Ten team that season.
So now he’ll have a chance to make money and support his new wife. Replacing his points and rebounds won’t be easy, which will lead to speculation that Illinois will bring in one or more graduate transfers or junior college prospects.
One high school player who is scheduled to visit later this month is 6-foot-10 Austrian Giorgi Bezhanishvili. He’s been playing at the Patrick School in Hillside, N.J.
Another is 6-7, 230 pound Wabash Valley Community College forward Austin Trice.
