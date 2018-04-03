CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The push and pull of the ever-changing Illini basketball roster got a major push Tuesday when 4-star small forward Tevian Jones of Culver City, California, committed to coach Brad Underwood.
“With all thanks to the man above, I am very proud to announce my commitment to the University of Illinois,” the 6-foot-6 Jones said via his Twitter account.
Jones becomes the fifth high school player to commit to the Illini in a recruiting class that 247Sports now lists as the 28th best in the nation in its updated composite rankings.
Jones appeared to be headed to Arizona until allegations cast uncertainty on that program and the future of coach Sean Miller. With Illini assistant coach Chin Coleman leading the recruitment, Jones visited the Illinois campus last month and put on a show while working out at the Ubben complex.
He joins guard Ayo Dosunmu from Chicago, big man Samba Kane from Florida, shooting guard Alan Griffin from New York and Giorgi Bezhanishvili from New Jersey
Dosunmu signed a letter of intent in November. The others can sign when the NCAA’s spring signing period opens a week from today.
More players could be arriving, perhaps as early as this weekend.
While Illinois pushes for a point guard and while its interest in Courtney Ramey of Webster Groves, Missouri, remains high, junior college point guard Andres Feliz is scheduled for a campus visit this weekend.
The 6-2 Feliz played at Northwest Florida State College, which just completed a 31-3 season. He averaged 20 points, 6 assists and 5.7 rebounds.
Illinois also is monitoring the graduate transfer market and would presumably add such a player if the right one can be found.
Four players from the 2017-18 roster have left the program. Leron Black said he will hire an agent and explore his professional options. Mark Smith and Te’Jon Lucas said they plan to transfer and Michael Finke will move on as a graduate transfer.
