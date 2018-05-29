EAST MOLINE -- The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois 5 in East Moline between Morton Drive and Barstow Road will be closed to all through traffic June 4-8.

The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to their at-grade crossing located in this area.

To allow continued traffic movement, a detour will be posted using Morton Drive and 40th Street.

