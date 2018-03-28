The Genesis Cancer Care Institute will welcome Mandy Harvey and Preacher Lawson to the stage for the ninth annual Intimate Conversations fundraiser Friday, April 6, to benefit Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities.

Lawson, a comedian, was a 2017 top 10 finalist on America’s Got Talent while Harvey, a singer-songwriter, took fourth place on the same stage as she used her ukulele to perform original songs during the competition.

The family event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport.  Main event show tickets are $35.

A special meet and greet dinner with Mandy Harvey will take place at 5 p.m. for a limited number of guests. Tickets for the dinner are $75.

After the main event, a special meet and greet cocktail hour with Preacher Lawson will take place for a limited number of guests beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets for the cocktail hour are $75.

Tickets for both the meet and greet dinner and cocktail hour can also be purchased for $125 each.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gildasclubqc.org/conversations.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments