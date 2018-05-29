Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, typically Democrats’ highest vote-getter, is endorsing Fred Hubbell for the party’s nomination for governor.
Miller, the longest-serving attorney general in the country, is endorsing Hubbell ahead of the June 5 five-way Democratic primary because “now, more than ever, Iowa needs Fred Hubbell.”
Miller, 73, said he is endorsing Hubbell because Iowans face a crucial election this fall, “and we can’t get it wrong.”
Miller expressed respect for the Democratic field — which also includes Andy McGuire, Ross Wilburn, John Norris and Cathy Glasson — calling them the strongest and deepest field in memory.
“However, I have known Fred for over 30 years and have always been impressed with his integrity and his ability,” Miller said.
“Even more impressive though is Fred’s heart,” he said. “He cares deeply about his state and his fellow Iowans, and I know he will work tirelessly and solely on their behalf, from expanding access to health care to fully funding education.”
Miller said he also is confident Hubbell will put together a campaign that can defeat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in November.
“If elected governor, Fred’s rare leadership abilities and great judgment will serve all of us well,” said Miller, who is seeking election to a 10th term as attorney general.
Hubbell and his rivals will meet for one more debate Wednesday, May 30, at the State Historical Building in Des Moines.
