What: NCAA opening round, Iowa (24-7) vs. Creighton (18-12)

When: 5 p.m., today

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles

TV: ESPN2

Creighton lineup: F Bailey Norby, 6-2, sr., 3.1 ppg; F Audrey Faber, 6-2, jr., 14.8; G Myah Mellman, 5-7, sr., 2.9; G Jaylyn Agnew, 5-11, soph., 14.5; G Sydney Lamberty, 5-10, sr., 11.9

Iowa lineup: F Chase Coley, 6-3, sr., 9.0 ppg; C Megan Gustafson, 6-3, jr., 25.6; G Kathleen Doyle, 5-9, soph., 11.1; G Makenzie Meyer, 5-9, soph., 11.0; G Alexis Sevillian, 5-5, fr., 8.9

