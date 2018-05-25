DES MOINES — For months, the six Democratic candidates for Iowa governor hammered Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for her handling of incidents of sexual harassment in state government.
Then, last week, a Democratic candidate was accused of sexual misconduct and promptly withdrew from the race.
Multiple women told the Des Moines Register they were targets of sexual misconduct by Nate Boulton. The labor attorney and state senator from Des Moines suspended his campaign the next day. He told KCCI-TV that he has not yet decided whether he will resign from the Iowa Senate.
The allegations against Boulton and his withdrawal shook the Democratic primary and his campaign’s supporters, of which there were many. Boulton was the second-most popular candidate in a pair of recent public opinion polls on the race.
Now Boulton’s supporters — at least those who had not yet already voted — are deciding on one of the remaining five candidates while Democrats are dealing with an issue that, heretofore in Iowa, had been a mostly Republican problem.
Previously this year, former Iowa Senate Republican Leader Bill Dix, who is married, was caught on video kissing a lobbyist in a Des Moines bar. Dix resigned. And former Iowa Finance Authority director David Jamison was fired after a woman alleged dozens of counts of sexual harassment.
Iowa Democrats said that while their candidates have been critical of Reynolds’ handling of the Jamison firing in particular, they acknowledge sexual harassment is not a partisan issue that only impacts one political party.
“This is a moment for us, as a party, to make sure we are doing what we can to make sure to support those who have been a victim of sexual harassment,” said Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party. “Sexual harassment has not been a partisan issue. Our position on this as a party has been very clear from the beginning, that sexual harassment is unacceptable, period. And that is something that we have said repeatedly.”
Said Thom Hart, chairman of the Scott County Democratic Party, “I think we’d all be foolish to say this is a Republican issue or this is a Democratic issue or this is a political issue. This is a societal issue.”
Hart and Price said they think Democrats will continue to talk about addressing sexual harassment in state government and the role the governor plays in ensuring a harassment-free workplace.
“What has happened over the last 48 hours (the allegations made against Boulton) has not changed what we have seen in terms of what has happened in the Reynolds administration and other parts of the Republican Party. I don’t think it takes that (issue) away,” Price said.
Democrats said many are still in shock over the allegations against Boulton and his withdrawal from the race. But they also insisted the events of last week will not deter the party in its goals for the 2018 elections.
“You never like to have it happen in your own family, and this is a Democratic family,” Hart said. “So I think there is some element of, ‘Wow, I am surprised at this.’”
Five candidates remain in the Democrats’ gubernatorial primary: Fred Hubbell, Cathy Glasson, John Norris, Andy McGuire and Ross Wilburn.
“We’re forging ahead, we’ve had some very, very great candidates and we still do, and we’re going to continue to rally behind and support whoever our nominee is,” said Vikki Brown, chairwoman of the Black Hawk County Democrats. “We’ve gotten through a lot of things and we will get through this. But it’s going to be positive, and we’re going to have a great November election, I believe.”
Price said while Boulton supporters may be taking the news hard, the mood of Iowa Democrats in general remains unfazed by the events.
“Obviously this has been a tough few days for some members of our party, those who were supporting Nate Boulton’s campaign,” Price said. “But I was just up in Decorah last night at a central committee meeting, and folks there weren’t talking about this. They were talking about what they were going to do to defeat Republicans in November.
“Some folks are going to take some time to absorb the news and what has happened the last few days, but it doesn’t change Democrats’ commitment to seeing change in Terrace Hill (where Iowa’s governor lives while in office), in the Iowa Legislature and in Washington, D.C.”
Now that both Republicans and Democrats have been forced to deal with high-profile incidents of sexual harassment this year, the issue may be more likely to receive bipartisan focus next year when state lawmakers convene for the 2019 session of the Iowa Legislature, one Iowa political scientist said.
“Maybe this makes both parties able to address it more, and both know that they can’t cast stones, so to speak, only at the other party,” said Donna Hoffman, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa. “Maybe that means the issue is taken really seriously and there is a bipartisan effort to craft rules at the statehouse.
“That would be much more effective, quite frankly, than if you had this party of partisan arrows being flung.”
A bipartisan approach and more details from the candidates for governor as to how they would change the culture in state government are needed, said Kirsten Anderson, a former Iowa Senate Republican staff member who alleged in 2013 that she was fired after reporting incidents of sexual harassment. The state settled for $1.75 million with Anderson in 2017.
“Let’s be clear: sexual harassment has no party affiliation, period. And this is about power and control, and power and control is not a universal thing. It’s not a Democrat or a Republican or a Libertarian thing,” Anderson said. “So yes, sexual harassment is nonpartisan.”
Anderson said she would like to hear more specific ideas from the gubernatorial candidates as to how they will address sexual harassment.
“What I want to hear from the candidates is how they’re going to make change, what legislation are they going to put forth, how are they going to make every workplace safer for Iowans. ... I don’t hear anybody talking about the specifics of it,” Anderson said. “They talk about having zero-tolerance policies, but just having a policy or enacting a policy doesn’t make change. So I want to hear more substance behind what they want to do and how they’re going to do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.