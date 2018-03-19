DETROIT — Tom Izzo walked into his final news conference before a game this season and saw Michigan State's interim president conducting interviews.
The Hall of Fame coach sat down and gazed toward the back of the room, essentially expressionless, as John Engler was with a handful of reporters.
Izzo had plenty on his plate at the time, trying to prepare the third-seeded Spartans for Syracuse. Izzo wasn't particularly concerned with the conversations Engler was having with a handful of reporters and said he wasn't bothered by it, figuring he was there to show his support.
But it was another sign, showing the crisis on campus related to Larry Nassar has affected Izzo and his basketball program. And perhaps the next sign played out for all to see Sunday afternoon when 11th-seeded Syracuse eliminated Michigan State with a 55-53 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The toll of the turbulent season led to Izzo tearing up as he talked about perhaps the toughest season of his career when it seemed set up to potentially end with his second national championship.
While an ESPN report raised questions about how Izzo and Michigan State football coach Mark D'Antonio handled sexual assault allegations within their programs, their faces were on display on a TV set alongside Nassar, a former doctor at the school, who was sentenced to decades in prison for molesting young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.
As part of the fallout, Lou Anna Simon resigned as school president and Mark Hollis, who is very close to Izzo, retired.
Izzo felt compelled to tell his team before a game he wasn't going anywhere as questions swirled about who might also be caught up in the wake of the scandal.
Instead of being frank at news conferences, Izzo repeatedly said he always cooperated with investigations and always would relating to allegations made against his players. He would grit his teeth and stayed largely silent when pressed with non-basketball questions at postgame news conferences.
The usually frank coach appeared to be in a no-win situation, getting criticized for not addressing allegations made in ESPN reporting and knowing he probably wouldn't have all the answers wanted if he did choose to say more.
Miles Bridges, meanwhile, went from being hailed for staying in school instead of making millions in the NBA to being ruled ineligible briefly before the final regular season game. The school found out his family had a meal with an agent last winter without his knowledge, committing an NCAA violation.
Bridges was reinstated and bounced back to play well at times, but the pressure of performing and the off-the-court issues may have had something to do with him missing 14 of 18 shots against the Orange.
"Everything that was thrown at us, we still had fun," Bridges said after what was likely his last college game. "And, I love every guy that's on my team. That's why I'm so hurt right now."
Freshman Jaren Jackson is projected to be a high pick — even before Bridges — if he chooses to leave college, as expected.
Izzo insisted he will be back for a 24th season as coach to help the school and community bounce back even though he could probably land an NBA job if he wanted one.
"I took too many bullets this year not to be here," he said. "So, I'll be here and we'll be back knocking to win a championship."
