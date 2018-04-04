Duncan Keith and the Chicago Blackhawks did their part to spoil the St. Louis' playoff chances.
The star defenseman scored a power-play goal with 8.5 seconds left and the Blackhawks beat St. Louis 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist, Andreas Martinsen and Blake Hillman also scored, and Jean-Francois Berube made 30 saves. The Blackhawks beat the Blues for the first time in three meetings this season.
"We're trying to win the game," Keith said. "At the end of the day, it's a bigger game for them but I thought we did a good job of matching their intensity and for us it's fun to play in a game like that. ... There was something on the line so it was a little easier to get the fire going little bit."
Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn each had a goal and an assist for the Blues. They have lost four straight to fall a point behind idle Colorado for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
Miller under investigation in hammerhead shark catch: Broncos linebacker Von Miller is potentially in hot water after a social media post in which he poses with a bloody hammerhead shark that was caught on a fishing expedition.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received the images and video from the trip and is "looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident," said Carol Lyn Parrish, the commission's public information coordinator. No further details were available.
There's video of the group trying to put the shark back in the water. The harvesting of hammerhead sharks is a second-degree misdemeanor in Florida. It's punishable by up to a $500 fine and 60 days in jail, as determined by a judge.
