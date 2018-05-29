Kelley Brock, 6, and her mom, Brittany Mesplay, of Davenport, look over a map together at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Tuesday. Pirates of Vander Veer is this summer's theme at the park with a scavenger hunt leading kids around the facility to discover different plants and scenes that a pirate would have found around the globe.
