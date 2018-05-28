Kwik Star Criterium

Juniors 9-12 ale -- 1. Nolan Church; 2. Brandan Hickey; 3. Aidan Letzel

Juniors 9-12 female -- 1. Delaney Letzel; 2. Caelyn Bailey; 3. Jennie Ferguson

Juniors 13-14 male -- 1. Jack Carter; 2. Brody Burnham; 3. Johnny Delbridge

Juniors 13-14 female -- 1. Marie Grassi; 2. Danielle Hurt; 3. Lilly Ferguson

Juniors 15-16 male -- 1. Braiden Voss; 2. Wilkem Henkhaus; 3. Lucas Stierwalt

Juniors 17-18 male -- 1. Patrick Welch; 2. Zach Berend; 3. Riley Mosak

Juniors 17-18 female -- 1. Melissa Gomes

Masters 50+ -- 1. Daniel Casper; 2. Jonathan Card; 3. James Cochran

Women's Category 3/4 -- 1. Carmen Davidson; 2. Summer Gilbert; 3. Caitlyn Roy

Masters 40+ -- 1. Carlos Casali; 2. Daniel Casper; 3. Warrick Spence

Women's Category 5 -- 1. Alexx Heald-Alejo; 2. Sarah Banks; 3. Jillian O'Malley

Men's Category 5 -- 1. Tyson Wieland; 2. Jacob Johnson; 3. Jeff Decker

Men's Category 4 -- 1. Reece Linder; 2. Hayden Fox; 3. Jacob Richards

Women's Pro -- 1. Molly Clark-Oien; 2. Faith Montreuil; 3. Ashley Weaver

Men's Pro -- 1. Jarret Oldham; 2. Daniel Summerhill; 3. Ryan Knapp

