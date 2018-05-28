Kwik Star Criterium
Juniors 9-12 ale -- 1. Nolan Church; 2. Brandan Hickey; 3. Aidan Letzel
Juniors 9-12 female -- 1. Delaney Letzel; 2. Caelyn Bailey; 3. Jennie Ferguson
Juniors 13-14 male -- 1. Jack Carter; 2. Brody Burnham; 3. Johnny Delbridge
Juniors 13-14 female -- 1. Marie Grassi; 2. Danielle Hurt; 3. Lilly Ferguson
Juniors 15-16 male -- 1. Braiden Voss; 2. Wilkem Henkhaus; 3. Lucas Stierwalt
Juniors 17-18 male -- 1. Patrick Welch; 2. Zach Berend; 3. Riley Mosak
Juniors 17-18 female -- 1. Melissa Gomes
Masters 50+ -- 1. Daniel Casper; 2. Jonathan Card; 3. James Cochran
Women's Category 3/4 -- 1. Carmen Davidson; 2. Summer Gilbert; 3. Caitlyn Roy
Masters 40+ -- 1. Carlos Casali; 2. Daniel Casper; 3. Warrick Spence
Women's Category 5 -- 1. Alexx Heald-Alejo; 2. Sarah Banks; 3. Jillian O'Malley
Men's Category 5 -- 1. Tyson Wieland; 2. Jacob Johnson; 3. Jeff Decker
Men's Category 4 -- 1. Reece Linder; 2. Hayden Fox; 3. Jacob Richards
Women's Pro -- 1. Molly Clark-Oien; 2. Faith Montreuil; 3. Ashley Weaver
Men's Pro -- 1. Jarret Oldham; 2. Daniel Summerhill; 3. Ryan Knapp
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.