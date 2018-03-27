AMES, Iowa — Allen Lazard went out onto the turf for Iowa State’s pro day with the hope that he could continue to add to the resume he started at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month.
He did shuttle and cone drills, ran routes and caught passes, and is now hoping individual workouts will follow. Everything that happened was part of the plan.
It was Joel Lanning’s day that took a few turns.
He lifted, ran and did all the individual drills for the scouts, but took part in some offensive work too as a pass catcher.
Lanning, who caught one pass in his college career, has trained as a linebacker since the Cyclones’ season ended, but the Oakland Raiders wanted to see a bit of his offensive skill set.
“Really that’s the main team I’ve heard of, otherwise every other team has kind of been the linebacker position,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting it really. (A Raiders scout asked me to catch) and whatnot. I went out and did pretty good at it. Obviously not working on it I don’t know the depths of routes and things like that, but he said I looked pretty good so I’ll take it.”
Since he wasn’t invited to the combine, Lanning said most of his training has gone into getting ready for pro day in Ames, where 31 of 32 NFL teams were represented — ISU had 13 athletes testing, including Lanning and Lazard.
Lanning hit a personal best on the bench press, repping 225 pounds 26 times. The Ankeny native said his strength and pass catching hopefully showcases some of the versatility he was able to use last season for the Cyclones and get him noticed. He also ran a 4.76 40-yard dash.
“I would say I’m kind of unique in a way, I can help them a lot of different ways, but it’s just finding that one team that wants you and that one position and going from there,” Lanning said. “I’ve just got to work on everything. Do some fullback stuff, running back, catching routes and obviously keep my feet right for linebacker.”
Most of Lanning’s interest from NFL teams, he said, will come from what scouts see in his individual workouts, and is expecting a couple teams to meet with him in Ames.
“From what my agent tells me, teams are kind of interested in working me out privately and go from there,” Lanning said. “Who knows what positions or anything like that. Hopefully linebacker but if the Raiders want me at fullback I’m definitely down to do whatever and help the team out.”
Lazard had the benefit of working out at the NFL Combine and pro day, but is on the same schedule as Lanning and will continue working out in Ames until the NFL Draft, which begins April 26.
Lazard, like Lanning, wanted to show some of his versatility at pro day. He didn’t do the bench press, vertical jump or 40, but ran 7.11 in the 3-cone drill — matching Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington’s time from the combine.
“I run good routes and ultimately as a receiver, that’s all you need to do,” Lazard said. “It doesn’t matter your 40 time, your shuttle time, how many reps, as long as you’re able to create separation and get open and score touchdowns. I think that’s what you have to do.”
Lazard has has built his reputation on being a big-bodied receiver that can win one-on-one matchups in the red zone. He said he’s 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds right now and is being viewed as a wide receiver or tight end, depending on the team.
One question every team had was about Lazard’s speed and ability to break away from defensive backs in his route running. The Urbandale native clocked a 4.55 40 at the combine, and in turn heard more positive things from scouts.
“I think I kind of cleared that speed question up a little bit,” Lazard said. “The biggest thing right now is starting to get in football shape because as soon as the draft is over, OTAs start and I want to go in there and start to compete for a starting position.”
